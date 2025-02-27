Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Creating professional-looking photos can feel like pulling teeth. Photoshop is too complicated for most, and Canva doesn’t have many of the tools you really want, so where else can you turn? Try this AI-powered photo editor instead.

With some help from artificial intelligence, anyone can achieve pro-level results with Luminar Neo. With this limited-time deal, you can get a bundle of the software’s lifetime download for Windows or Mac, a video tutorial, and packs of preset filters for $119.99 (reg. $682). Check out now before the bundles sell out.

Whatever felt impossible before is now at your fingertips

Your product photos, social media content, and headshots will never be the same now that you can give them the attention they deserve. Here’s a workflow you might follow in Luminar Neo:

Remove unwanted objects and details with AI. Enhance the photo’s quality or your skin to perfection with AI. Adjust the lighting, color, and contrast. Save the preset for a consistent look across future photos.

When you buy the AI photo editor, you also get a video tutorial on how to use it. A professional photographer and editor walks you through the best way to use each tool, but you could simply click around yourself—it’s that simple to use.

Those wanting an even simpler photo-editing solution will appreciate the six packs of included photo presets. You could transform your pictures with Frosty Winter, Tranquil Dawn, or Tender Blushing Skies add-ons with just a click.

Head straight to checkout to get the Luminar Neo photo-editing lifetime bundle for $119.99 (reg. $682). You’re unlikely to find a better price anywhere else online.

