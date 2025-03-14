The moon blushed Thursday night.

Starting around 11:30 p.m. Pacific time Thursday and lasting for about an hour, the first total lunar eclipse anywhere in the world since 2022 wowed much of Western Washington and other communities across the United States.

Despite the warnings of cloud cover from our wet weather the last few days, the sky cleared up just enough for us to see the moon turn blood red.

A lunar eclipse comes when the sun, Earth and moon align in such a way that the moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, according to NASA.

Want to circle your calendar for more celestial sights? We have a guide for what’s ahead through 2025.