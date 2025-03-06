Lunar Research Facility Lands on Moon for Regolith Study



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 04, 2025













The Regolith Adherence Characterization (RAC) experiment has successfully arrived on the lunar surface, where it will operate for one full lunar day-equivalent to 14 Earth days-conducting research on how lunar dust adheres to various materials under the Moon’s harsh environmental conditions.





“Sunday morning marked a defining moment in both our company’s journey and the future of commercial space exploration as our industry celebrates this successful Moon landing,” said Bill Hollister, president of Aegis Aerospace. “RAC will gather crucial data on the Moon’s surface to test, improve and safeguard future spacecraft, spacesuits and habitats from the detrimental effects of regolith.”





The findings from RAC will contribute to the development of technologies aimed at mitigating the challenges posed by lunar dust, which is known to interfere with equipment, degrade materials, and pose risks to astronaut safety.





Aegis Aerospace is also preparing to launch a second lunar research facility, the Subsurface Thermal and Environmental Facility (SSTEF), with deployment expected in early 2026. This upcoming mission is set to expand the scope of lunar environmental research, supporting the long-term sustainability of human and robotic activities on the Moon.





