Specifications Optics: Uncoated internal dye filter Design: Roof prism Magnification: 8x Objective lens diameter: 1.3 inches (32 millimeters) Waterproof/fog-proof: Weatherproof Eye relief: 0.54 inch (13.6 mm) Weight: 1.12 pounds (508 grams) Dimensions: 1.5 x 5.5 x 4.3 inches (40 x 140 x 110 mm)

Safe observation of solar eclipses requires care. Enter the Lunt SunOculars 8×32. This compact pair of solar binoculars has built-in permanent solar filters that allow you to observe the partial phases of solar eclipses and study sunspots.

Although they don’t offer the highest magnification on the market, the Lunt SunOculars 8×32 are perfectly pitched for eclipse chasers and solar observers. Their 8x magnification and 32-mm objective lenses make them powerful enough to let you see sunspots , yet they are portable, easy to aim and can be held steady — all of which are crucial characteristics for solar binoculars.

As a bonus, the build quality is excellent, and the views of the sun are bright and clear through the built-in white-light glass solar filters. The only slight downsides are a touch of glare around the sun and a slightly fiddly focus wheel. The Lunt SunOculars 8×32 are a great value and excellent performers, making them a must-have for grab-and-go sun watching and perfect for anyone who doesn’t want to fuss with removable solar filters.

Lunt SunOculars 8×32 solar binoculars: Design

Image 1 of 2 The Lunt SunOculars 8×32 solar binoculars are a compact package. (Image credit: Jamie Carter) There’s a small Lunt logo on the top. (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Compact and lightweight roof prism design

Rubberized housing for durability

Twist-up eyecups for generous eye relief

The first thing you’ll notice about the Lunt SunOculars 8×32 is their bold color options. Although they’re available in black, the most commonly sold models are dressed in yellow, red and blue ridged rubber armor, which adds an eye-catching layer of durability. It also makes them easy to hold with gloved hands. Although no one should be chucking binoculars around, the armor means they can easily take minor knocks.



The objective lens caps are attached, making them hard to lose. (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

One of the standout design features is the fold-out objective lens caps, which hang from the objective lenses when the Lunt SunOculars 8×32 are being used. It’s a small but incredibly useful feature that ensures you never lose them — a common problem with many binoculars.

The eyecups twist up easily for more immersive viewing. (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

Another great feature is the twist-up eyecups, which offer lots of eye relief. This makes them comfortable and more immersive when they’re used for long periods, such as during the partial phases of a solar eclipse , as well as makes them easier to use with glasses.

Image 1 of 2 The Lunt SunOculars 8×32 solar binoculars come with a case, neck strap and eyecup cover. (Image credit: Jamie Carter) A figure-eight eyecup cover is included. (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

Accompanying the Lunt SunOculars 8×32 in the box is a soft case with better construction than most. It contains a figure-eight lens cap to protect the eyecups, along with a neck strap and a cleaning cloth.

Lunt SunOculars 8×32 solar binoculars: Performance

The Lunt SunOculars 8×32 solar binoculars’ roof prism design makes them thoroughly portable. (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

★ ★ ★ ★½

Crisp views of sunspots

Ease of finding the sun

Minor color fringing

The key feature of the Lunt SunOculars 8×32 is the white-light solar filters on the objective lenses. They reduce the light of the sun by an impressive amount, blocking all ultraviolet and infrared light and 99.99999% of visible light. The result is that it’s possible to observe the sun as a whitish-yellow disk. Thankfully, that view is bright and sharp, partly because the Lunt SunOculars 8×32 are light enough to hold steady.

Each objective lens has a permanent built-in white-light solar filter. (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

Although sunspots are simple to see, the relatively low magnification makes it tricky to study them in serious detail. We did notice a trace of light-blue and orange lines on each side of the sun — telltale signs of color fringing — but it’s not a serious issue.

Although the 8x magnification somewhat limits what you’ll see in serious close-up detail, it’s a clever sacrifice. That’s because, when you’re using the Lunt SunOculars 8×32, the sun is very easy to find. That might sound silly, but the sun takes up only 1 degree of the sky, so you could cover it entirely with a fingertip on an outstretched hand. Because the built-in solar filters block out almost all light, higher magnifications can make the sun challenging to find in the total darkness created by the solar filters.

The eyecups boast a generous 0.54 inch (13.6 mm) of eye relief. (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

The reasonably wide field of view on the Lunt SunOculars 8×32 avoids this annoying problem. After all, there’s nothing worse than not being able to find the sun during a solar eclipse.

Lunt SunOculars 8×32 solar binoculars: Functionality

The focus wheel is easy to move, but it has enough resistance not to slip. (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

★ ★ ★ ★½

Well-tensioned focus wheel

Precise diopter adjustment

No tripod fixings

The Lunt SunOculars 8×32 are easy to travel with and use, but you should expect a slow start. Although the sun is easy to find, it can take a little practice to locate it and adequately focus on it. That’s an issue because, by their very nature, these binoculars block out almost all sunlight, so the sun is the only object that can be used to adjust the diopter to get a custom focus. If you take some time to do this, you’ll be rewarded. Thankfully, the focus wheel operates smoothly, with just enough resistance to prevent accidental adjustments.

The color options have a practical use, too. While the need for yellow, red or blue binoculars may not be immediately obvious, the bright color makes them easy to differentiate from other binoculars that might be around at a glance, which is crucial when eye safety is at stake.

The Lunt SunOculars 8×32 solar binoculars weigh 1.12 pounds (508 g). (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

One thing the Lunt SunOculars 8×32 lack is any chance to hook them up to a tripod. Although most binoculars this size and larger tend to have an accessory fixing that can be used to attach an L-type binocular tripod bracket adapter, you won’t find that here. That rules out super-steady views. However, that’s not a significant issue, because at 1.12 pounds (508 grams), the Lunt SunOculars 8×32 are relatively easy to hold still enough for observing an eclipse or sunspots.

Lunt SunOculars 8×32 solar binoculars: User reviews

The Lunt Sunoculars 8×32 get a lot of great write-ups from users, who typically praise the ease of finding the sun and the ability to see sunspots. “I was floored by the details. I actually saw sunspots, clearly!” wrote one reviewer. “Less than 10 seconds to actually line up the sun in the field of view! Amazing!”

Another recounted an experience at the 2024 total solar eclipse in Canada: “One guy in our group was a NASA consultant who was impressed by the binoculars, especially the magnification — we could see sunspots while the eclipse was happening.” While some think “the price is a bit steep,” others believe it’s an “incredible value” for a “premium product.”

How we tested the Lunt SunOculars 8×32 solar binoculars

The author uses the Lunt SunOculars 8×32 solar binoculars. (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

We tested the Lunt Sunoculars 8×32 during two sessions on a clear spring day. The first test was in the morning, when the sun was low in the sky. For this test, we stood outside and used the binoculars to locate the sun and quickly identified about seven active sunspot regions on the sun’s surface once we’d focused correctly.

We returned a few hours later, when the sun was much higher in the sky. This time, we observed from a chair, all while evaluating the binoculars for comfort, image clarity and ease of focusing.

Should I buy the Lunt SunOculars 8×32 solar binoculars?

Buy them if: ✅ You want to track sunspots: These solar binoculars have enough magnification for sunspot tracking. ✅ You need a compact, portable option: They are a travel-friendly option for eclipse-chasing expeditions.

Don’t buy them if: ❌You need binoculars for stargazing: They can be used only to observe the sun. ❌You’re on a tight budget: There are more affordable options.

If you’re serious about tracking sunspots and want to get more from solar eclipses, the Lunt SunOculars 8×32 are ideal. They’re exactly the right balance between magnification, portability, and clarity, and their built-in white-light filters give safe, sharp views of the solar disk without the hassle of add-on filters. For eclipse chasers wanting to pack light, they’re reasonably compact and rugged, too. They’re not the most affordable option, but as always, you get what you pay for.

If the Lunt SunOculars 8×32 solar binoculars aren’t for you

Although the Lunt SunOculars 8×32 offer just the right balance of magnification and weight, another option for more magnification is the Celestron EclipSmart 12x50mm Porro solar binoculars . However, because their field of view is narrower, it’s more challenging to find the sun quickly.

If you’re after something pocket-sized just for brief views of the partial phases of an eclipse, choose the smaller and more affordable Lunt 6×30 mini SunOculars , but don’t expect to make out any sunspots with its 6x magnification.