Jacksonville, FL –

It’s no secret that Lupe Fiasco is nice off the top, and he has proved yet again that all he really needs is to put on a show is a microphone and a beat.

During an evening set at Jacksonville’s Taco & Tequila Festival on Saturday (September 2), the 41-year-old MC dealt with an expected technical setback the old-fashioned way: improvisation.

As his team worked on getting the audio to work properly again, Lupe and his drummer whipped up a quick freestyle the keep the audience engaged.

About a minute into his on-the-spot performance, the sound effects came back on. The Chicago rapper then turned back at his crew and asked, “We good?” before proceeding with the concert as planned.

Check out Lupe keeping it 100 percent Hip Hop in the clip below:

Lupe Fiasco keeps the show going by spitting freestyle after technical difficulties https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/x164ldCvZx — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 4, 2023

Lupe Fiasco is among the most renowned freestylers in Hip Hop, and there’s an abundance of proof online that demonstrates just how effortlessly he thinks on his feet. Perhaps the most famous example is his unprepared rap on Sway in the Morning in 2014, where he slowly eased into a beat and eventually took full control of it.

He has also gained quite a reputation on Clubhouse, the popular audio-only social media app, for providing insight into the functionalities of Hip Hop and his approach toward the craft.

In December 2020, the Food & Liquor lyricist shared his writing process inside the app’s Rhymen Shop room before freestyling over Beanie Sigel’s Kanye West-produced single, “Nothing Like It.”

Although screen recording are generally frowned up in Clubhouse, Lupe decided to repeat the bars for his fans and title it “Mobb Deep.” He subsequently shared the full freestyle on his social media accounts.

“Bars feel like Wittier Blvd full of cars/ You just focus on getting to the paint, I’ll focus on the lobs,” he raps on the track. “We call that there doing our jobs, alley on purpose/ Never off odds, jumping out the gym/ Landing on the stars/Shout out to the Mobb.”