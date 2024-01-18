Lupe Fiasco has taken on a Sauce Walka and Daringer song for a new freestyle.

The Chicago rapper took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday (January 17) to drop off some new bars in the form of “Dominican Barber.”

Sauce Walka’s “I’m Him” — produced by Daringer — was released on YouTube with a music video earlier this week, and Lupe couldn’t help but hop on the production.

“Was in Dubai watching Mos Def in the press vest/ In the trailer park like a redneck/ DR Barber got my feet up on the leg rest/ Keep my taper far from the headrest/ That’s how I take a seat like the next guest/ Behind the steering wheel of an FF,” he raps on the song.

“Dominican Barber” c/o @fakeshoredrive #LoosieLu #APTMC,” Lupe Fiasco wrote on X. “Shout to Sauce W…I couldn’t help myself…then strings was calling me…!”

Listen to the song below.

Lupe Fiasco released his last album Drill Music in Zion in June 2022, serving as his eighth studio album.

“It’s not meant to be a ‘drill music’ album. In some cases, it’s not even an album about drill music,” he told Okayplayer at the time.

“There’s songs on the album that reference drill music in a certain direct way, but the album was never meant to mislead people into thinking that it was an album of either me doing drill music or an album about drill music.”

Lupe released a handful of loosies since then, including “Channel No. 3,”“SentRock” and a freestyle over the opening song on André 3000’s instrumental album New Blue Sun.

The flute-laced flip led to a back-and-forth with Joe Budden, though, who criticized Lupe on his self-titled podcast in November and accused him of “clout chasing.”

““Hey Lupe, man, stop. Stop it. He rapping over them damn flutes. I cut that shit right off,” he said. “Why would he do that to them? I can’t say nothing ’cause he gonna diss me […] That was some bullshit. That was some clout chasing.”

The Food & Liquor MC fired back on X, writing: “We don’t chase what’s been already achieved. Victory laps sometimes look like qualifiers especially from the stands @joebudden. New Blue Sun now streaming on all platforms.”

His post included images of their respective career statistics, with Lupe’s 5.5 million monthly Spotify listeners and one Grammy win and 12 nominations compared to Budden’s 726,000 monthly Spotify listeners and zero Grammys and two nods.

However, the pair soon hashed things out over the phone, with Budden later apologizing.