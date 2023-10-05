The Black Pearl

Part 3 begins and ends with the Black Pearl—Assane’s only failed heist, but also a key bauble in Arsène Lupin’s storied career, the penultimate chapter in Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar, the collection passed from Babakar Diop to his son Assane and eventually to Raoul. The fact that Diop steals it in plain sight (in what seems a reference to The Crystal Stopper), and that the real heist is faking his death (a clear ode to The Hollow Needle), makes the first episode such a fun return to form.

While Assane offers himself up to Guédira at the Arc de Triomphe—in order to make up for betraying him, but also in gratitude to the officer not interrupting Assane’s reunion with Mariama—he does not return the pearl. Instead, he and Bruno orchestrate a clever switcheroo of hiding the pearl in an orange rose (which symbolizes fascination, enthusiasm, and energy) gifted to a random woman by Assane and then bashfully taken back by Bruno, all under the pretense of a cute story of one standing the other up. Bruno sells the pearl, giving presumably half the money to Manon to go off on her own, and investing the rest into restarting Keller’s boxing gym.

The Thief Turns Himself In

Lupin Part 2 ended with Assane begging Claire (Ludivine Sagnier) to take Raoul and run away with him, and her refusing. Now that she’s finally ready to do so, the tragic twist is that he must do what she demanded of him at the start of Part 3: turn himself in. He negotiates Ben’s release and arranges for his family—Ben, Mariama, Claire, Raoul—to get tickets to somewhere far away where they can resume their normal lives: “It’s not the ending we hoped for,” he writes Claire in his goodbye letter, “but you are free.” And instead of joining them, Assane has a one-way ticket to prison.

The Return of Hubert Pellegrini

But while Assane seems content to settle into his sentence (for now) with a well-worn Lupin library, he immediately receives a message from his neighboring cellmate: a Polaroid of young Assane cradling his first Lupin novel, The Cagliostro’s Revenge. As he immediately scrolls through his own copy, he finds a threatening message: “The riddle was within you. Within the secret of your soul. In order to trap you and to build up your trust, I welcomed the love you pretended to have for me. Perhaps you believed I felt it myself. And you ended up truly loving me. And thus, you lost any clarity of mind.”

The end of that monologue winds up being narrated by Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre), who was responsible for framing and imprisoning his father Babakar, which ultimately led to the man’s death in prison. Assane spent all of Parts 1 and 2 taking apart Pellegrini’s family, from his scheming wife Anne (Nicole Garcia) to his onetime love Juliette (Clotilde Hesme), and publicly confronted Pellegrini with his murderous crimes at the end of Part 2.

This final reveal is left somewhat ambiguous, but it would seem to imply that Pellegrini is taking credit for the series of events that have landed Diop in jail after this tumultuous, emotional season. That final montage also passes over the faces of Assane’s family at the train station, especially Mariama’s on the line about “I welcomed the love you pretended to have for me.”