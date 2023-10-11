Fire engulfs Luton Airport car park as all flights suspended
All flight operations have been suspended at London’s Luton Airport after a large fire broke out at one of its car park buildings.
Firefighters and an airline official were among five people taken to hospital as emergency services continued to battle a blaze that broke out just before 9pm.
The newly-built car park building at the airport’s Terminal 2 has partially collapsed, the Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said. It was not known if any passengers were trapped on the tarmac, inside the airport or in the Terminal 2 car park.
The fire service said it was called to the incident just before 9pm and 10 fire engines are at the scene. It added that 80 per cent of one of the car park’s third floors was impacted by the blaze.
All flight services have been suspended until 12pm on Wednesday, the airport said in a statement on X/Twitter.
“Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time as access remains severely restricted,” the airport added.
‘Cars going up in flames’: Witness shares what he saw at Luton Airport
Russell Taylor, 41, an account director from Kinross in Scotland, saw the flames after flying in to Luton Airport from Edinburgh.
“There were a couple of fire engines with a car ablaze on the upper floor of the car park at just after 9pm,” he told PA news agency.
“A few minutes later most of the upper floor was alight, car alarms were going off with loud explosions from cars going up in flames.
“The speed in which the fire took hold was incredible.”
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar11 October 2023 05:12
Fire services still battling Luton Airport blaze
Firefighters are still battling to extinguish the blaze at Luton Airport, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has said in an update.
The fire broke out at the newly-built car park building at Luton’s Terminal 2 just before 9pm on Tuesday.
At least 10 fire engines and over 100 firefighters were pressed into action to bring the fire under control, it said.“We are continuing to protect surrounding airport infrastructure, vehicles and the Luton DART,” it said in a statement.
According to the authorities, about 1,200 vehicles may have been in the car park at the time of the fire and subsequently damaged.
Efforts are still ongoing to extinguish a serious fire at Luton Airport. We are continuing to protect surrounding airport infrastructure, vehicles and the Luton DART. For anyone whose travel plans may be affected, please refer to the advice being provided by London Luton Airport. pic.twitter.com/tNFo4hvRdX
— Beds Fire and Rescue (@BedsFire) October 11, 2023
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar11 October 2023 04:58
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar11 October 2023 04:44
All fights cancelled till 12pm Wednesday
All flight services have been temporarily cancelled after a massive fire broke out in Terminal Cark Park 2 that resulted in the partial collapse of the structure.
“All flights are suspended until 12pm on Wednesday,” the airport said in an update on social media X.
It advised passengers to not travel to the airport at this time due to restricted access.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar11 October 2023 04:34
Firefighters among five injured as fire engulfs Luton Airport
Firefighters and an airline official have been taken to hospital as emergency services battle a blaze that broke out at Luton Airport just before 9pm on Tuesday.
Footage posted on social media showed flames and smoke tearing through cars parked at the airport terminal.
Vehicle alarms and loud explosions could be heard, with one witness saying the speed in which the blaze tore through the upper floor of the car park was “incredible”.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar11 October 2023 04:21
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar11 October 2023 04:08