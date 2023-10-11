Fire engulfs Luton Airport car park as all flights suspended

All flight operations have been suspended at London’s Luton Airport after a large fire broke out at one of its car park buildings.

Firefighters and an airline official were among five people taken to hospital as emergency services continued to battle a blaze that broke out just before 9pm.

The newly-built car park building at the airport’s Terminal 2 has partially collapsed, the Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said. It was not known if any passengers were trapped on the tarmac, inside the airport or in the Terminal 2 car park.

The fire service said it was called to the incident just before 9pm and 10 fire engines are at the scene. It added that 80 per cent of one of the car park’s third floors was impacted by the blaze.

All flight services have been suspended until 12pm on Wednesday, the airport said in a statement on X/Twitter.

“Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time as access remains severely restricted,” the airport added.