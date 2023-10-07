Tottenham Hotspur head to Premier League newcomers Luton Town in Saturday’s early kick-off, with Spurs flying high and still unbeaten at the start of 2023/24 – albeit somewhat fortuitously after last week’s controversy-laden win over Liverpool.
Luton managed to pick up their first win a week ago by beating Everton, but suffered a home defeat in midweek to Burnley and will be therefore aiming today to earn their first home victory back in the top flight.
Ange Postecoglou’s side will go top of the table for a couple of hours if they manage to pick up the three points. Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and get the latest football odds here.
FULL-TIME: LUTON TOWN 0-1 TOTTENHAM.
Morris’ last-gasp ball into the box is blocked and doesn’t quite sit up for Chong, and the follow-up from Mengi flashes over the top as the full-time whistle goes!
Luton look to exploit Spurs’ reshuffled defence and Mengi knocks it forward for Ogbene, but Vicario races out of his box to thump the ball clear!
Hojbjerg has trudged off injured for Spurs, leaving his side down to nine for the final 30 seconds of this contest!
CHANCE!! Sarr races forward on the break and beats both Nakamba and Burke before finding Veliz in the box, but the substitute loses his footing as he goes to shoot and the chance is snuffed out by Luton!
Porro has stayed down following an aerial clash with Chong, but play carries on until a free-kick is blown against Barkley for a foul on Emerson.
FIVE added minutes to play at Kenilworth Road, and with just one goal in it, there could still be plenty of twists and turns to come!
Substitution Dejan Kulusevski Alejo Véliz
In the second half, Luton have had eight efforts on goal to Spurs’ three, showing the turnaround in attacking narrative since half-time. However, despite six of these coming from inside the box, they’ve generated just 0.69 xG, and at the other end, Spurs have scored with one of their three attempts!
Less than five minutes of normal time left for Spurs to maintain their slender lead, but having made a raft of defensive substitutions, could that come back to bite them if Luton do manage to find an equaliser here?