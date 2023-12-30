Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

85 min: Morris hits the bar! Gallagher gives away a silly free-kick 30 yards from goal. Doughty, who has a lovely left foot, swings it to the far post, where Morris stoops to power a header towards goal. Petrovic touches it onto the bar, a marvellous reaction save, and Chelsea eventually gets the ball away.

83 min This game isn’t over. Ogbene’s deep cross is cushioned back into the six-yard box by Doughty. Barkley’s shot goes straight up in the air – that looked like a decent chance – and eventually Petrovic claims.

82 min “I don’t think Chelsea would have agreed to a buy-back clause in the Cole Palmer transfer,” says Kevin Wilson. “But even though City got a huge fee for a player with few starts under his belt, they have let one heck of a player go.” Haven’t they just. I love how self-assured he is. Updated at 09.17 EST

81 min: Chelsea substitution Enzo Fernandez replaces Noni Madueke, who had a decent game and scored the crucial second goal.

GOAL! Luton 1-3 Chelsea (Barkley 80) Ross Barkley scores against his old club. He met Doughty’s dangerous inswinging corner from the right with a fine header, flicked across Petrovic and into the far corner. Ross Barkley of Luton Town reacts after scoring a goal to make it 1-3. Photograph: Javier García/REX/Shutterstock Updated at 09.16 EST

80 min: Adebayo hits the bar! Barkley wanders over the right and curls a dangerous cross into the middle. Adebayo, six yards out, stoops to head the ball off the top of the crossbar. He should have scored.

78 min A tame shot from Barkley is easily saved by Petrovic.

78 min Mengi is booked for a late tackle on Colwill.

77 min Madueke blasts just over on the run after more good work from Jackson.

NO GOAL! Luton 0-3 Chelsea Shame as it was nicely worked. Doughty’s excellent near-post cross was met by Adebayo, who flicked an accomplished header past Petrovic. But Doughty was offside in the build-up. Elijah Adebayo of Luton Town celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal which is later disallowed for offside following a VAR review. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Updated at 09.15 EST

GOAL? Luton 1-3 Chelsea (Adebayo 74) This might be disallowed for offside. Updated at 09.10 EST

The goal was made superbly by Jackson, who turned Mengi in the centre circle and slid a through ball to Palmer. Kaminski flew out to narrow the angle superbly, but Palmer improvised ingeniously to score. He dragged his studs over the ball to take it round Kaminski, dummied a couple of defenders on the line and passed the ball gently into the net. That was a wonderfully cocky finish. Updated at 09.11 EST

GOAL! Luton 0-3 Chelsea (Palmer 70) Cole Palmer seals an excellent victory for Chelsea! Back of the net: Cole Palmer of Chelsea scores a goal to make it 3-0 . Photograph: Javier García/REX/Shutterstock Updated at 09.06 EST

68 min Tahith Chong has been very good since coming on at half-time.

67 min Barkley zips forwards and plays a good pass to Chong on the left. He slides a wonderful low cross that rolls right across the face of goal and behind for a goalkick. Morris and Adebayo were on their heels; had either gambled they’d have had an open goal.

66 min Mengi stands on the back of Jackson’s boot, an unpleasant (though possibly accidental) challenge that might have brought a yellow card.

65 min For all their admirable endeavour, Luton still haven’t had a chance on target. Chelsea have had seven. Fans wipe their wet seats with toilet paper. Photograph: Javier García/REX/Shutterstock Updated at 09.01 EST

63 min: Luton substitution Carlton Morris on, Andros Townsend off.

62 min: Chelsea substitution Christopher Nkunku replaces Armando Broja.

61 min Jackson shuffles infield, beating three players before hitting a low drive from distance that is comfortably held by Kaminski.

59 min Petrovic takes an age over a goalkick, prompting affronted shouts from the home fans. Chelsea are managing an awkward game pretty well. Updated at 08.52 EST

56 min Luton are starting to build up a head of steam. A goal soon wold make things exceedingly interesting.

53 min Doughty’s flat cross is chested down by Chong, who hooks a shot from the edge of the area that deflects behind off Thiago Silva. The corner is headed away by, yep, Thiago Silva. He’s having a fine game.

51 min Chelsea work a short corner to Palmer, who booms a long-range shot wide of the far post.

48 min A chance at both ends. Gusto’s cutback is crucially diverted away from Broja and Luton break. Townsend’s cross from the left bounces onto the right foot of Ogbene, whose stinging shot is really well blocked by Thiago Silva.

46 min Peep peep! Luton have made two half-time substitutions: Chiedozie Ogbene and Tahith Chong are on for Jacob Brown and Issa Kabore. Updated at 08.39 EST

“Genuine question regarding VAR,” says Brendan Large. “When they have already stopped the game to assess an action, should they not be able to give a decision both ways? For example, in the first half play was stopped to check for a penalty against Colwill but the replay seemed to show Colwill himself being fouled. If Luton had scored from the resulting corner I’m sure there’d have been a lot of complaints and as I say the action is stopped anyway.” While I take your point, that’s a can of worms I’d be very reluctant to open. I’d try to get the current system working properly before considering any expansion.

Half time: Luton 0-2 Chelsea Chelsea are in control at Kenilworth Road thanks to two emphatic goals from Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke. Luton have had an equal share of possession, but Chelsea have been better in both boxes. Noni Madueke celebrates with Cole Palmer after scoring their team’s second goal. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Updated at 08.24 EST

45+4 min Gallagher’s long-range shot is blocked.

45+2 min Nicolas Jackson’s difficult first season continues when he is penalised for a foul throw.

45 min There will be five minutes of added time.

43 min No penalty.

42 min Doughty’s free-kick is headed behind by Thiago Silva. Doughty’s wicked inswinging corner breaks to Brown, whose close-range shot is desperately blocked. There’s a VAR check for a potential penalty. There were certainly a few wrestling matches going on. Updated at 08.15 EST

39 min Disasi muffs an excellent headed chance from Palmer’s free-kick, though he was miles offside.

Noni Madueke gets his second goal in as many games, and it’s a cracker. Colwill broke down the left and squared the ball to Palmer, who played a quick angled pass to find Madueke on the right edge of the area. Madueke used the overlapping Gusto by not using him, shifted the ball onto his right foot and thrashed a rising drive that beat Kaminski for pace. Updated at 08.12 EST