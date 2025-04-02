Abstract

Three new Pamirosa species from Kyrgyzstan are diagnosed, described, and illustrated: P. alaica sp. nov. (male, female), P. archalturica sp. nov. (male) and P. transalaica sp. nov. (male, female). The new species represent the first records of the genus outside the type locality of the generotype, P. kudratbekovi Fomichev, Omelko & Marusik, 2024 (Pamir Mountains, Tajikistan). The new findings represent the northernmost records of Artoriinae. All new species were collected from screes at elevations of 3700–4200 m. A distribution map of all known Pamirosa species is provided. An identification key to all species is also provided. The distribution of scree-dwelling Lycosidae in Central Asia, and research prospects on this topic are discussed.