Lynda’s love for America’s national parks and wildlife has always fueled her passion for conservation. But when she realized that her own home’s gas appliances were contributing to air pollution and climate change, she knew she had to do more than appreciate nature—she had to protect it.

For years, Lynda struggled with asthma, waking up at night to the sound of her own wheezing. The tightness in her chest was constant—until she made a change. After removing gas appliances from her home, something remarkable happened: her breathing eased, and the wheezing disappeared. “No more whistling in my lungs,” she says, proof that energy choices don’t just impact the planet—they impact our health.

You just can’t believe how easy it is … It’s so, so, so fast. It’s so good Lynda Daniels

After retiring in 2010 she didn’t wait to make the switch. She installed solar panels, upgraded her electrical system, and replaced her gas stove, furnace, and water heater with efficient electric alternatives. “You just can’t believe how easy it is,” she says of induction cooking. “It’s so, so, so fast. It’s so good.” She also switched to an electric vehicle and now drives a Subaru Solterra, which she now calls “the best electric car out there.”

But Lynda’s impact goes beyond her own home. She serves on the Clean Energy Alliance advisory council, helps pass local environment resolutions in her community, and educates homeowners on how they can make a difference to their own lives and the environment. Her message is simple: renewable energy isn’t about politics—it’s about practical choices that benefit families, health, and the environment as a whole. Whether it’s adding solar panels, upgrading appliances, or switching to an EV, every step toward clean energy is just more efficient and secures a healthier future and Lynda is reaping the benefits.

If you are interested in making your home more energy efficient check out our Clean Energy Home Toolkit below.