The Lytton First Nation has ordered residents on some of its reserves to evacuate as an out-of-control wildfire continues to rage south of the community.

Effective 8 a.m., the First Nation ordered residents of the Lytton 26A and Skwayaynope 26 reserves to evacuate their homes “due to immediate danger to life and safety.”

Evacuation alerts issued by the Lytton First Nation, Siska Indian Band, Skuppah Indian Band and Thompson-Nicola Regional District also remain in effect.



A map showing Lytton First Nation evacuation orders and alerts as of 8 a.m. Thursday, July 31.

Lytton First Nation



All of the alerts and orders refer to properties on the west side of the Fraser River.

The Cantilever Bar wildfire is burning about 10 kilometres south of Lytton. It was first discovered on Monday and has since grown to 650 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service has deployed 31 firefighters, as well as structure protection personnel and four helicopters.

Fire officials say they are expecting another hot day in the region, with temperatures verging on 40 C and low humidity.

