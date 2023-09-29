Mac Dre‘s shooting death in 2004 sent shockwaves throughout the Hip Hop community — but NBA great Steph Curry isn’t about to let his legacy be forgotten.

Billboard has announced that Curry’s production company, Unanimous Media, is in the throes of producing a documentary about the Bay Area legend’s life. Though it’s not clear when the project will be ready for screening, all involved in the project — including Mac Dre’s mother — are excited about what’s to come.

“I look forward to sharing how from Andre’s dreams of rapping emerged a blueprint that not only inspired a generation but also became a guide to conquering obstacles and fulfilling their entrepreneurial dreams,” Dre’s mother, Wanda Salvatto, told the outlet about the project.

“Mac Dre is a cultural icon who made a tremendous impact on the Bay Area and beyond through his music and pioneering creativity,” Curry added. “We’re honored to work with Mac Dre’s incredible mother, Wanda, to tell her son’s life story with respect and dignity for fans, the Bay Area community, and music lovers alike.”

This isn’t the first documentary about Mac Dre (real name Andre Louis Hicks), who was murdered in 2004.

Back in 2016, a documentary called Legend Of The Bay dropped on Apple, and it was spurred by a conversation that Salvatto had with none other than Drake.

“I met with Drake in San Francisco. We sat down and he talked with me about how Mac Dre impacted his life and his career, what he’s doing, and the big impact that Mac Dre had when Drake was a young boy,” she said at the time. “So listening to that, it kind of opened up my eyes that maybe I do need to do this. If Andre was alive he would definitely be capitalizing and making as much money as he could.”

Warren G, Wiz Khalifa, Tech N9ne, E-40, Berner, Too $hort, DJ Quik, and Wanda Mac were among the people interviewed for Legend Of The Bay, which documents the late rapper’s rise to fame and his influence with his compilations and the Thizz movement.

“For a while up, for I’d say up to about eight years after he passed, his daughter and I kind of like went into seclusion,” Salvatto said. “As you know, we were really depressed, really hurt, and really traumatized by his death and everything. The hard part for us was we didn’t really get a chance to grieve or mourn privately, because once he got killed he became an even bigger public figure.”

The talk with Drake opened Salvatto’s eyes to the significance her son had on music and helped her realize that she should celebrate his legacy.

“I finally got to the point where I could look at it from that point of view,” she says. “In the recent years, I’ve been more accepting of monetizing the legend, the name and I’ve formed Andre Lewis Enterprise Company. I’ve really owned Thizz Entertainment and that business. For a long time, I was not proud of it, but I am now and I think that conversation started with Drake, and with other up-and-coming entertainers like the Jabbawockeez. They told me how they emulate Mac Dre with a Mac Dre skit to start their show.”