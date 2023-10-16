





The Patriots’ woes continued Sunday when the team lost its third consecutive game in a 21-17 defeat against the Raiders, during which quarterback Mac Jones struggled once again.

After the game, Jones was asked by reporters about his confidence that he’s the right quarterback to turn things around in New England, to which he responded with a lengthy answer.

“I’m confident. I think that comes from years of experience and earning respect from people, and I think I’ve done that. But I’m trying to win every game I play in, and I’m not doing it. So I just really want to focus on, ‘How can I bring these guys with me? How can we clean up the little things?’” said Jones, via Zack Cox of NESN.

“It takes all 11, and that’s important. And to be the leader of that 11 is a lot of stress, but that’s why I play this game. I really want to win, and I’m doing a lot of things to do that during the week. But for whatever reason, it’s just not happening on Sunday.”

Jones completed 24-of-33 pass attempts in the Week 6 loss. He had 200 yards and one interception, and was held without a touchdown pass for the third week in a row. The 25-year-old has now thrown five interceptions since his last touchdown pass.

Jones expressed his belief that he can turn things around after a disappointing start to the ‘23 season, citing his “years of experience” despite being in just his third NFL season. The former first-round pick has made 37 appearances in his career.

Reports indicated Jones was going to be on a “short leash” during New England’s clash against Las Vegas, and while the plug was never pulled on the team’s starting quarterback during the loss, his uninspiring performance wasn’t able to bring an end to the Patriots’ three-game skid.







