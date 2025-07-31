Macau national security police have arrested a man – reportedly a prominent opposition figure and former lawmaker – for alleged collusion with foreign forces, in what is believed to be the first case of its kind in the gambling hub.

The Macau Judiciary Police on Thursday said it had arrested a 68-year-old resident, surnamed Au, the day before for acts that allegedly helped foreign organisations to disseminate false information about the city and arouse hatred among residents towards the government.

Local media have reported that the resident is Au Kam-san, a prominent opposition figure and former lawmaker, who for decades advocated for democratic reforms in Macau.

“The investigation revealed strong indications that the suspect … had long colluded with hostile forces outside the country,” the statement said.

The statement added that the suspect had also allegedly engaged in acts that incited hatred towards the central government, encouraged “anti-China forces” to take hostile actions against China and Macau, and disrupted last year’s chief executive elections.

The force said Au was facing charges under the city’s national security law for “establishing links with organisations, groups, or individuals outside the Macau Special Administrative Region to engage in acts endangering national security”.