A satisfying, chunky soup made with store-cupboard ingredients that packs in a serving each of fish, veg and dairy, plus half a serving of pulses. If you can get hold of Bold Bean Co beans (available at waitrose.com), which have a particularly good flavour and texture, you’ll need just half a jarful. Home-cooked beans? Use 250g, plus 150ml of the cooking liquid.

Timings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves

2

Ingredients

2 leeks

1 tsp butter

2 tsp sweet smoked paprika

2 tbsp olive oil

1 x 400g tin butter beans or cannellini beans

400ml whole milk

2 x tins of mackerel in olive oil (82g drained weight)

A few sprigs of fresh dill

Method