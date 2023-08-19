A satisfying, chunky soup made with store-cupboard ingredients that packs in a serving each of fish, veg and dairy, plus half a serving of pulses. If you can get hold of Bold Bean Co beans (available at waitrose.com), which have a particularly good flavour and texture, you’ll need just half a jarful. Home-cooked beans? Use 250g, plus 150ml of the cooking liquid.
Timings
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Serves
2
Ingredients
- 2 leeks
- 1 tsp butter
- 2 tsp sweet smoked paprika
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 x 400g tin butter beans or cannellini beans
- 400ml whole milk
- 2 x tins of mackerel in olive oil (82g drained weight)
- A few sprigs of fresh dill
Method
- Slice the white and bright-green part of the leek thickly (throw away the dull, dark green ends) and wash them in a big bowl of cold water, agitating them well to loosen any grit. Leave them to soak for a few minutes.
- Melt the butter in a medium-sized pan. Scoop the leeks out of the water and add them to the pan with a pinch of salt. Cook gently for 5-10 minutes until softened but not brown.
- Meanwhile, put the paprika and oil in a small pan and heat gently, then turn off the heat and leave to infuse.
- Add the beans and their liquid, plus the milk, to the leek pan. Simmer gently for 5 minutes, until thickened slightly.
- Drain the mackerel, flake into big chunks and add to the pan to heat through. Taste and adjust the seasoning.
- Serve the soup in wide bowls, ripping over the dill and trickling with a little of the bright orange paprika oil.