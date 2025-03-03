French President Emmanuel Macron has assured his country’s support for Germany after a driver rammed a car into a crowd in the south-western city of Mannheim on Monday, killing at least two people.

“To all people in Mannheim, especially to the relatives of the victims of this act of violence, to the German people: France is on your side,” Macron wrote on X in both French and German.

The alleged perpetrator is a 40-year-old German citizen who is in custody. The incident has not yet been labelled an attack by authorities, who say they are still investigating his motivations.