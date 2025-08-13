



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Stepping out of the shower and into a thin, scratchy towel can totally ruin a zen bathroom’s spa-like vibe. Wrapping up in a plush towel that feels luxuriously soft is the perfect way to start or end any day. It’s even better if that towel adds a pop of color to your space and holds up in the wash. Macy’s has post-shower comfort available at a fraction of the usual price.

The Tommy Hilfiger Home Modern American Solid Cotton Bath Towel is now just $8, which is a whopping 60% off the typical $20 price tag. Sold individually, you can buy as many (or as few) towels as you need in whichever colors best suit your style or match your decor. Whether you’re outfitting a guest bathroom, getting your college kid set up for dorm life, or just want to enhance your own bath experience without spending a ton, you don’t want to miss out on this deal.

Tommy Hilfiger Home Modern American Solid Cotton Bath Towel, $8 (was $20) at Macy’s

Details to know

Dimensions: This bath towel measures 54 inches long and 30 inches wide.

This bath towel measures 54 inches long and 30 inches wide. Material: Made of 100% cotton terry.

Made of 100% cotton terry. What colors are available? Charcoal, Scarlet, Light Olive, Electric Blue, Fawn, Daisy, Midnight Blue, True Blue

Charcoal, Scarlet, Light Olive, Electric Blue, Fawn, Daisy, Midnight Blue, True Blue Are they machine washable? Yes.

Made of 100% cotton terry with a medium weight, this bath towel features zero-twist construction designed for lasting softness and durability. Shoppers are impressed by its generous size, measuring 54 inches long and 30 inches wide. The embroidered Tommy Hilfiger flag logo adds a touch of iconic style, and there are eight stylish color options to choose from, ranging from neutral Charcoal to a bright Electric Blue.

This towel brings a luxurious, spa-like feel to any bathroom. Shoppers say the cotton material dries quickly and is “not rough on the skin,” unlike other towels available at this low price point. Machine washable, several reviewers noted that they “love the quality and durability” of this towel, and one said that it “washed up beautifully.”

Related: Macy’s is selling a $100 cotton sheet set for $35 that’s ‘cool and comfortable’

“The colors are super vibrant, and the quality is great,” one shopper raved. Perfect for daily use, another shopper shared that it’s “a nice bath towel and does not leave fuzzies on damp skin.” If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to upgrade your bathroom essentials, now is your chance to score a “high-quality” towel that’s “very thick, soft, and large” at an absolute steal.

Shop more deals

Charter Club Signature Bath Towel, $12 (was $30) at Macy’s

Zero Twist Cotton Bath Towel, $13 (was $25) at Nordstrom Rack

Hotel Collection Ultimate MicroCotton Borderline Bath Towel, $14 (was $36) at Macy’s

At only $8, you won’t find a better bath towel deal than this one at Macy’s. Catch the Tommy Hilfiger Home Modern American Solid Cotton Bath Towel now before it sells out to upgrade your bathroom linens and elevate your daily shower experience.