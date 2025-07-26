



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you are looking for a way to get your glow on, you might want to give light therapy a try. According to the Cleveland Clinic, light therapy is a treatment that enters the skin’s layers to improve the skin. Some light therapy devices cost hundreds of dollars, but there’s a great option on sale for Macy’s Black Friday in July sale.

The Tzumi Red Light Therapy Wand is 50% off, bringing the original price of $40 down to just $20. It has a 4.8-star rating at Macy’s and almost 50 perfect reviews. “I’ve been using this for about a week, and I can already see the difference,” one reviewer wrote. This light therapy wand is a four-in-one tool that combines LED light, vibration, warm compression, and microcurrent stimulation.

Tzumi Red Light Therapy Wand, $20 (was $40) at Macy’s

The LED light panel can produce both red light and blue light. The red light is great for boosting blood circulation and collagen regeneration, while the blue light helps to target acne and minimize the appearance of scarring. The head rotates 270 degrees to target any problem area, and the tool can be used on the face and neck.

It measures 5.9 inches long, weighs less than one pound, and comes with a charging cable. Since it is lightweight and small in size, the light therapy wand is perfect for taking on the go. It is great for helping with the absorption of skincare products and reducing dark circles. On a full charge, the light therapy wand can work for up to 45 minutes.

Another shopper said the light therapy wand is “easy to use,” “effective,” and a “must-have,” adding that they noticed a difference in their skin’s texture in just a few uses.

At $20, now is the time to treat yourself to the Tzumi Red Light Therapy Wand!