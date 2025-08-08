



Why we love this deal

Beautiful bedding isn’t limited to brightening up the bedroom. With the right construction and materials, a comforter or quilt can also make your bed even more cozy. During the summer, it’s not just the softness and appearance you’ll want to consider, but also the weight and breathability of the fabric.

For a bedding bundle that’s stylish, comfy, and lightweight, Macy’s has got you covered. The retailer has slashed the price of the top-rated Southshore Fine Linens Oversized Lightweight Quilt Set by 65%. As a result, the $120 twin-size set is now $42, the $150 full and queen-size set is now $52, and the $170 king-size set is now $60 — and you can choose from your choice of 27 colors.

Southshore Fine Linens Oversized Lightweight Quilt Set, From $42 (was $120) at Macy’s

Why do shoppers love it?

Crafted with a buttery soft microfiber, this quilt set is extremely soft and lightweight. The pillow shams and quilt showcase a timeless geometric square pattern that blends with any bedroom decor. Lending to the superior construction, the quilt has an oversized silhouette that drapes nicely even across extra-tall pillow-top mattresses.

One shopper wrote, “Super fabulous quilt. This is very nice. It fits the bed and has the right overhang. The shams are very nice. It’s one of my favorite purchases.”

“Luxurious,” said a second reviewer. “It’s a nice weight and has a wonderful soft, silky feel.”

What shoppers should know

Sizes available: Twin, Full/Queen, King/California King

Twin, Full/Queen, King/California King Color options: You can choose from 27 solid colors. However, some sizes are sold out in select colors.

You can choose from 27 solid colors. However, some sizes are sold out in select colors. What pieces are in each set?: The twin quilt set comes with one pillow sham and quilt, while the other two sizes come with two pillow shams and a quilt.

The twin quilt set comes with one pillow sham and quilt, while the other two sizes come with two pillow shams and a quilt. Is it machine-washable?: Yes.

From neutrals and pinks to greens and reds, your color options are nearly endless for this machine-washable quilt set. Just don’t wait too long to decide on your ideal hue, because certain combinations have already sold out.

What shoppers are saying

“Super fabulous quilt. This is very nice. It fits the bed and has the right overhang.”

“I love the color and the lightweight texture. It’s perfect for warmer months.”

“The color is absolutely beautiful! Excellent quality.”

Another customer wrote, “This quilt set was beautiful. It is lightweight and perfect for spring and summer. Color is beautiful.”

Don’t miss your chance to score the Southshore Fine Linens Oversized Lightweight Quilt Set while it’s still available for as low as $42. This bedding deal is flying off the shelves, so be sure to add it to your cart now to secure the savings.

