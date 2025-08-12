



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Adding elegance to a bedroom only requires a simple switch of bedding. A quilt in a pleasing neutral with superior stitching brings a touch of sophistication with its simple, yet classy design.

Right now, Macy’s has slashed the price of a top-rated bedding set by 65%, and it has a luxurious look and lightweight design perfect for summer. As a result, the full/queen-size Ienjoy Home Stripe Stitch Quilt Set, which normally retails for $150, has been marked down to just $53.

Ienjoy Home Stripe Stitch Quilt Set, $53 (was $150) at Macy’s

Details to know

Sizes available: The bedding comes in three sizes, including twin/twin XL, full/queen, and king/California king.

The bedding comes in three sizes, including twin/twin XL, full/queen, and king/California king. Pieces in set: The twin-size set comes with two pieces, including a matching pillow sham and quilted coverlet. The queen and king-sized sets come with three pieces, including two matching pillow shams and a coverlet.

The twin-size set comes with two pieces, including a matching pillow sham and quilted coverlet. The queen and king-sized sets come with three pieces, including two matching pillow shams and a coverlet. Color options: Six trendy neutrals are available and on sale, including whites, beiges, sage green, and dusk blue.

Six trendy neutrals are available and on sale, including whites, beiges, sage green, and dusk blue. Material: The bedding is made with 100% microfiber for an extremely soft set. This fabric is also easy to care for and machine washable.

Crafted with buttery soft microfiber, this bedding is ultra cozy and twice as strong as cotton. It’s then double brushed for added softness, while a strong weave provides additional durability to the design. While the comforter has the elegant stitching of a quilt, it’s technically a quilted coverlet, which is lightweight and ideal for hot days of summer.

One shopper wrote, “This is the softest quilt! It is lightweight and perfect for summer. The stitching is perfect, and it is aesthetically pleasing in every way.”

Related: Macy’s is selling a ‘cozy’ $50 Puma hoodie for $9 that’s ‘super soft’

“Perfect for summer. I purchased this quilt for the summer, as I was looking for something lightweight yet comfortable for the hot weather,” said a second reviewer. “I must say, I’m thoroughly impressed. The light gray color is beautiful, the fabric is incredibly soft, and the weight is just right — light enough to keep cool, yet cozy enough for a good night’s sleep.”

This bedding bundle is one of Macy’s top-rated sets, with the majority of shoppers giving it a perfect five-star rating, including one customer who wrote, “This coverlet has a luxurious and cozy feel. Perfect for when you don’t want something too heavy, but warm enough for cool nights. I use it as a blanket and a tidy bed cover.”

Shop more deals

Southshore Fine Linens Oversized Lightweight Quilt Set, $60 (was $170) at Macy’s

Nestl Ellipse Embossed Quilt Set $36 (was $90) at Macy’s

Ienjoy Home Ultra Soft Square Pattern Quilted Coverlet Set, $56 (was $160) at Macy’s

The excellent deal on the Ienjoy Home Stripe Stitch Quilt Set, bringing the price of the queen-size set down to just $53, won’t last long. Add one (or two) to your cart before the savings or your favorite color disappear.