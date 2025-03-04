



A pair of knee-high boots can keep your legs warm when your socks just aren’t high enough. Plus, you can wear them with dresses and skirts to add some comfort in between seasons.

We found a high-quality pair of knee-high boots that are currently at a great price. The I.N.C. International Concepts Fawne Leather Knee High Boots are currently on sale for $76, down from their original price of $190. In fact, they look similar to these Frye Melissa Double Sole Button Lug Tall Boots that are almost 5x times the price and sold out.

I.N.C. International Concepts Fawne Leather Knee High Boots, $76 (was $190) at Macy’s

These riding boots come with two pull tabs at the side and a half-zipper closure at the ankles to help ease your leg into the shoe. A v-shaped elastic gore helps your leg move with these boots. If you’re a walker, a sensible 1 ¼ inch heel gives you some extra height without the hassle that comes with it. The wide-calf version of these boots are also on sale for the same low price, which is perfect if you love the style but require some more room in the boot shaft.

These knee-high boots come in four colors but at varying availability. The cognac color has lots of sizes available, but the chocolate and merlot are down to smaller sizes. That is to say: If you see your size, click “add to cart.”

Multiple shoppers note that they purchased two pairs of these boots. Some even bought three! Shoppers say they’re “very comfortable right out of the box,” “beautiful,” and “incredibly well-made.”

“These boots are lovely. Gorgeous, soft leather in a stylish design,” one shopper writes. “The fact that I bought them on sale is just the cherry on the cake. These would be a happy splurge at full price.”

“In my opinion, these are the perfect riding boots, and they passed the test last night,” another reviewer adds. “I was out in New York with all my girlfriends, and we walked quite a bit, and I never had any issues in terms of comfort.”

These tall boots are a last chance, final sale, meaning your window of opportunity to get a pair is closing. Shop the I.N.C. International Concepts Fawne Leather Knee High Boots for $76 before this deal ends.