Nothing sets the tone of your living space like a sofa. It can create an environment that’s warm and inviting, but only if you choose the right one. Macy’s can help ensure you make the right choice with one of their most beautiful couches, which happens to be on sale at the moment.

The Rutherford Home Saeville Sofa is available for only $431 at the moment. That’s 57% off the regular price of $999 when you use the code FRIEND at checkout. It’s rare to see such a high-end sofa at such a low price, so you might want to take advantage.

Rutherford Home Saeville Sofa, $431 (was $999) at Macy’s

With a robust solid wood structure and fixed extra-thick cushions, this couch is equal parts sturdy and comfy. It comes with two attractive throw pillows, adding to the piece’s modern yet cozy aesthetic. All four legs are removable, making it easy to move without scratching or otherwise damaging your floors.

The upholstery is easily spot-cleaned with simple soap and water, and is available in two different shades. There’s no need to worry that the neighbors will have the same sofa, as this design was created exclusively for Macy’s, making it a more rare and interesting option than the standard couch.

Macy’s shoppers found this sofa to be beautiful and comfortable. One shared, “I really like my new sofa. I chose the gray. It’s light but the fabric is easy to clean up. The cushions are firm, but thick and well constructed.”

Another buyer called it an “absolutely rich-looking couch,” adding they were “quite impressed.”

The Rutherford Home Saeville Sofa is the perfect pairing for almost any living room. You can get it right now for just $431, which is quite a rare deal. Just don’t wait too long, as it could be gone before you know it.