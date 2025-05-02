



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you are a coffee or tea drinker, the feeling of picking up your mug to find your drink has gone from hot to cold is all too familiar, and a trip to the microwave is inevitably in your future. That being said, Macy’s has a warming coffee mug for over 50% off that could be the solution to your cold drink woes.

The Tzumi Puree Warming Coffee Mug, originally $58, is on sale at Macy’s right now for $27 when you use the code FRIEND at checkout. At 53% off, this is a great deal, especially compared to other warming coffee mugs on the market that can cost you hundreds of dollars.

Tzumi Puree Warming Coffee Mug, $27 (was $58) at Macy’s

The 12-ounce mug is great for any warm drink including coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and more. It comes with a charging coaster, lid, and power adapter. There are three adjustable temperature levels, ranging from 135 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit, and an auto-shutoff after three hours on the coaster or if your mug is empty.

The mug is made of sturdy stainless steel and is safe to hand wash. It is available in six colors: blue, pink, sage, black, white, and gray to match your style. Plus, there is a 12-month limited warranty from the date of purchase.

Related: Amazon is selling a $600 self-emptying Shark robot vacuum for $300, and shoppers call it ‘an awesome little beast’

This warming mug has rave reviews with a total of 4.7 stars and over 1,300 ratings.

According to one shopper, “what’s great about this mug vs others is that it charges on a coaster but does not need the coaster to keep your drink warm, so when I am wandering around the office and get stuck in a conversation, my coffee isn’t getting cold. It’s brilliant!”

“I love this and am using it every day. I appreciate that it has three heat settings. This is a much better value than other warming mugs I’ve seen, and I believe it works just as well as the pricey ones,” another reviewer said.

For just $27, this warming coffee mug makes a great gift for yourself or a loved one but, the sale ends soon, so be sure to add it to your cart before your drink gets cold.