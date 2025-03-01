



A great blouse is a wardrobe essential that’ll have you covered for a variety of occasions. Whether you’re heading to the office, dressing for a smart-casual event, or simply want to elevate your weekend look, a blouse will add a ton of style and sophistication.

The I.N.C. International Concepts Button-Down Blouse, created exclusively for Macy’s, is a piece not to be missed. Currently on sale for only $9, you can save an incredible 82% off its original $60 price. Just be sure to use the code READY to take advantage of this offer.

I.N.C. International Concepts Button Down Blouse, $9 (was $60) at Macy’s

Made from a soft rayon material, the lightweight blouse is comfortable enough to wear year-round. In the cooler months, layer it under your best blazer. In spring and summer, wear it solo. The button-down design gives the blouse a classic business look, while the roll-tab sleeves and flowy hemline add a playful edge.

The blouse is machine-washable, but it’s advised that you wash it on a cool setting to prevent any shrinkage to the delicate material.

Shoppers are huge fans of the “beautiful” and “comfortable” blouse, which is a versatile pick that’s sure to amp up your everyday look.

“Soft yet supple, beautifully crafted long, white shirt. I wear it alone, with a vest, with a tank under it…all kinds of possibilities,” one shopper wrote. “It isn’t too thin, like so many women’s tailored shirts seem to be now. The only drawback: you will be ironing this every time. It wrinkles like crazy! Probably not best for travel. But it’s so soft and inviting!”

“This shirt has a nice feel to it and looks flattering on. It isn’t as sheer to me and I purchased it specifically to wear the Inc. leather brassiere top over the blouse to make a chic outfit,” another wrote.

Sizes are selling out fast, so be sure to grab the I.N.C. International Concepts Button-Down Blouse for only $9 at Macy’s while you still can.