Busy professionals can find themselves transporting files, a laptop, or folders from home to work and back again each day. The commuter backpack is a popular choice for this task, but it’s not always the classiest-looking option. For a stylish accessory that will elevate your work wardrobe, consider the leather messenger bag.

If you’re making it a priority to step up your office look, Macy’s has an awesome deal you won’t want to miss. The Kenneth Cole Reaction Colombian Leather Messenger Bag, which normally retails for $375, has been discounted by 60% for a limited time. This means shoppers can score the dapper accessory for just $150.

Kenneth Cole Reaction Colombian Leather Messenger Bag, $150 (was $375) at Macy’s

Crafted from full-grain Colombian leather, which is known for its durability and quality, this messenger bag will last for years. It is available in two color options — cognac and dark brown — that will match all workwear ensembles. On the exterior, you’ll also find contrast stitching that adds visual intrigue. Equally important, the interior is lined with tear-resistant material to handle whatever you place inside it.

One shopper wrote, “This is a gorgeous product. The leather feels luxurious and extremely durable.”

Another reviewer said, “It’s a great-looking bag. It feels and looks like a million-dollar computer bag. The leather is smooth and sturdy. Since acquiring it, I take it to all my business meetings.”

Designed with your needs in mind, this bag is nice and roomy with plenty of compartments for organization. Measuring 15 inches long, 11 inches high, and 3 inches deep, it can accommodate a laptop with a screen up to 15.6 inches. Additionally, an adjustable padded shoulder strap and a convenient top handle make it easy to carry around.

One shopper said, “Excellent quality and very roomy. Can easily fit a 15-inch MacBook, an iPad, and still have room for a book or two. I got the tan one, and it looks absolutely stunning. The perfect blend of professional and casual. I simply love it.”

Another reviewer wrote, “This bag is very well made. It has a sleek and smooth style that looks smart and stylish at the same time. There is plenty of room for my laptop and other items in the bag, yet it isn’t too bulky.”

The $150 deal on the Kenneth Cole Reaction Colombian Leather Messenger Bag won’t be here long. Save on your professional wardrobe revamp by adding the accessory to your cart while it’s still on sale.