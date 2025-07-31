



Staying cozy without getting hot can be a difficult balancing act, especially in the summertime. Thankfully, Macy’s has some of the best lightweight quilts that can serve as a jack-of-all-trades at bedtime. One of its most luxurious quilts is currently on sale at an outrageous discount, and we couldn’t let this one pass by without sharing it.

The Charter Club Waffle Stripe Lightweight Quilt Set is available right now for just $60. That’s an incredible 85% off the regular price of $400. This is the coolest deal we’ve seen on a quilt in quite some time, so you should take advantage while you still can.

Charter Club Waffle Stripe Lightweight Quilt Set, $60 (was $400) at Macy’s

This quilt set will instantly become your go-to bedcover. It includes a quilt and two matching pillow shams. The soft 100% cotton fabric is soft to the touch and easily machine-washable. It also has a textured waffle pattern on the surface that enhances the overall look of the set while improving airflow during use.

The making of this set follows Okeo-Tex standards, so you can be sure it’s free of dangerous chemicals and constructed in a humane environment. It’s a Macy’s exclusive design as well, so you’re unlikely to see it on the beds of friends and family. The set comes in three size options, so why not buy one for each bedroom in your home?

Macy’s customers raved about this quilt set. One buyer said it “feels like I’m sleeping on clouds!”

Another shared that the bedspread was “cozy, hotel-like, [and] beautiful,” before complimenting its “luxurious” feel.

If you want to have the best sleep of your life, then the Charter Club Waffle Stripe Lightweight Quilt Set can help you do that. This is a Last Act deal, though. If you want to get it for just $60, you need to put one in your cart ASAP. Otherwise, you may be left out in the cold.