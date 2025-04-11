



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Many people need a little caffeine boost to perk them up each morning. Separating these caffeinated individuals are those who choose coffee to fill their mugs and those who opt for a cup of tea instead. Households who have both coffee drinkers and tea drinkers typically have to make these beverages using two different machines.

However, that’s not the case with the innovative Cuisinart Coffee Plus, which expertly brews coffee and has a separate spout that delivers hot water. Normally this handy kitchen appliance retails for $130, but currently, Macy’s is offering the lowest price of the season on the machine with 69% off, for a total of just $40.

Cuisinart Coffee Plus, $40 (was $130) at Macy’s

This machine has everything you want in a coffee maker and more. A user-friendly programmable system allows you to brew anywhere from one to 12 cups of coffee at a time — and you can schedule the brewing up to 24 hours in advance. Along with the standard coffee maker, there’s also a built-in spout on the side that dispenses hot water from a separate reservoir, so hot water never has a hint of coffee flavor. Despite being a dual system, the appliance is compact, measuring 7.13 inches long, 13.39 inches wide, and 14.7 inches tall.

One shopper wrote, “It’s been nothing short of amazing. I’ve never had a coffee maker that’s so versatile. It brews a perfect cup of coffee, and the hot water system is a blessing for tea lovers like me. It’s a five-star product for sure! It’s easy to use, easy to clean, and the build quality is fantastic. I can’t recommend it enough! If you’re a coffee or tea enthusiast, this is the ultimate addition to your kitchen.”

The sleek and modern design using black and silver looks great on any kitchen countertop. It also has top-of-the-line features, like adjustable warming temperature controls and an automatic shut-off.

Over 100 customers have given this coffee maker a perfect five-star rating, and it’s no surprise with Cuisinart’s reputation for quality kitchen products that last for years. Many reviewers also mentioned the convenience of no longer needing a separate appliance to make tea. One such shopper said, “This coffee maker makes excellent coffee! It’s super easy to program. The hot water dispenser is convenient and eliminates the need for my electric kettle.”

Another reviewer wrote, “Enjoying this coffee pot! I love that I can brew coffee and make a cup of tea at the same time. I even tossed my teapot.”

The $40 deal on the Cuisinart Coffee Plus won’t last long. Add this coffee maker and hot water system to your cart now to take advantage of the massive markdown.