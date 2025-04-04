



Everyone has their own luggage preferences, even more so when it comes to carry-on options. These days rolling carry-on suitcases and compact weekender bags seem to be especially popular, but we can’t forget the classic backpack. The backpack is easy to carry, and it’s not limited to just travel as it can also be used for work, school, and running errands.

For those who like fashionable travel gear, finding the right backpack can be a feat — but we’re here to help. We’ve found an awesome deal on a gorgeous backpack at Macy’s. The DKNY NYC Backpack, which typically retails for $225, is currently 72% off by using code VIP at checkout. That means you’ll pay a total price of just $63 for the sleek and stylish accessory.

DKNY NYC Backpack, $63 (was $225) at Macy’s

Along with the beautiful lavender shade pictured above, shoppers can also choose from a blue suede color with silver hardware or a neutral taupe color with gold hardware. But it’s not just the trendy style that makes this backpack a winning selection.

There are many thoughtful details in the backpack’s construction, like a trolley strap to securely attach it on top of your carry-on suitcase. It’s also crafted from lightweight material and uses adjustable straps to provide the most comfortable wear. And we can’t forget to mention it has ample room. One shopper wrote, “This backpack is great for your travels! My laptop fits in it and it can be strapped easily on your carry-on. It’s nice looking and functional.”

This backpack delivers convenient compartments for superior packing and organization. There is an open pocket on the front that seamlessly blends in with the design, as well as a pocket on each side that’s just the right size for a water bottle or cell phone. Inside the bag, you’ll find a large zipper pocket and a padded electronics sleeve. On top of that, there are also two smaller accessory pockets found inside.

Many shoppers had great things to say about this backpack, like one reviewer who said, “Very classy look. Comfortable and just big enough.”

One noteworthy shopper wrote, “I got this backpack for travel — I use it every day though. It’s sleek and stylish. This is my everyday backpack and it is the perfect size. It holds my laptop (in its laptop sleeve) without a problem. The larger front compartment holds a lot. Love the size, the fabric, and the roominess of this bag.”

The DKNY NYC Backpack won’t be just $63 for long, so we suggest adding it to your cart soon. You can also check out the rest of the collection here for a matching set, and these pieces are also 72% off with code VIP at checkout.