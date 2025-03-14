



A well-lit home will almost always be more comfortable than a gloomy one. It’s not that people want to be in a shadowy dwelling, but if you’re short on overhead lights, windows, and overall space, it can be a challenge to illuminate an entire room.

Thankfully, Macy’s is coming to the rescue with an awesome deal on a light that’s working triple duty as a floor lamp, bookshelf, and charging station. The Brightech Maxwell Shelf Floor Lamp, which normally retails for $225, is now 55% off at Macy’s. The lamp, which shoppers call “very stylish and sturdy,” is now available for only $101.

Brightech Maxwell Shelf Floor Lamp, $101 (was $225) at Macy’s

The floor lamp has features you didn’t even know you wanted in a light — until now. First, three rows of shelving create the lamp’s base. The top shelf has three unassuming places to charge your phone and electronic devices, including a built-in outlet, a built-in USB port, and a wireless charging pad. For those short on electrical outlets, this is especially handy as now you won’t have to choose between having the light on or charging your electronics.

One shopper wrote, “I’m so glad I found these lamps. My small room was dark and I needed storage space. The problem is solved! They are sturdy, attractive, and easy to put together. I love them.”

The lamp stands a little over 5 feet tall and has a square frame with each side measuring 10.25 inches and each shelf spaced 15 inches apart. While the lighting structure has a taller height, the lamp’s base and structure are quite compact, making it great for smaller spaces and cramped areas.

One shopper wrote, “I bought this shelf mainly because it was narrow enough to fit in a tight space between two pieces of furniture. After I assembled and positioned it, I was pleasantly surprised by how it tied the room together. It is sturdy, functional, and stylish. No complaints about it whatsoever.”

Another glowing feature of this floor lamp is its smart home compatibility. You could pair it with Alexa or Google and use smart bulbs to turn it on and off from your phone. One reviewer said, “[This is a] beautifully made lamp that makes our living room look modern and sophisticated. We bought two of these nice-looking gems. They were very easy to put together and had each done in less than 20 minutes. I also love the fact that they can be used with smart lights.”

The Brightech Maxwell Shelf Floor Lamp won’t be on sale forever. To secure the awesome floor lamp deal at just $101, be sure to add it to your cart now.