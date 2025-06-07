



If you have been thinking about investing in a solar panel for your next outdoor adventure or in case of emergencies, now is the time to buy. Macy’s is having its Friends and Family Sale, which means extra savings on top of already discounted products like the EcoFlow 110W Solar Panel.

This solar panel comes down to $208 when you use the code FRIEND at checkout, and with an original price of $399, that is a whopping 48% savings. It even comes with a carry case convenient for travel that doubles as a stand so you can easily adjust the panel to face the direction of the sun.

EcoFlow 110W Solar Panel, $208 (was $399) at Macy’s

This solar panel weighs less than nine pounds and measures 20.2 inches long, 16.5 inches wide, and 0.8 inches tall when folded. It connects to most generators, and if you don’t have a generator already, it is compatible with the EcoFlow DELTA 2 Portable Power Station, which is also on sale at Macy’s. The panel has 110 watts of power and a conversion rate of up to 23%, meaning it is efficient at converting sunlight into electricity.

The EcoFlow 110W Solar Panel has a 4.8-star rating at Macy’s and over 70 perfect reviews.

“This panel is well designed, easy to move around, and set up in no time! I love that the case is the kickstand as well as a place for protecting the panel when not in use,” one shopper wrote. “I am so happy with this purchase.”

Not only are solar panels ideal for camping or outdoor activities, but they are also great to have on hand in the event of a power outage.

“The installation process is simple and quick. I’m really excited to know that I will be able to provide power to my household devices in case of a power outage,” another reviewer wrote.

Macy’s Friends and Family Sale ends June 9, and with a 48% discount, this deal won’t last long. Just don’t forget to use code FRIEND at checkout to maximize your savings.