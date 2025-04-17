



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’ve been sleeping on the same old bedding for far too long, Macy’s has a fantastic price on a Sunham Jasmine Floral 3-Piece Comforter Set — now just $30 for a limited time.

This lovely, lightweight comforter set is available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes, with a timeless blue floral print and matching pillow shams. Sunham is AAPI-owned and offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, so you can buy with full confidence.

Each 100% polyester piece is machine-washable, and reviewers are impressed with how comfortable the set is. If you’re someone who gets hot under a blanket during the spring and summer months, this is an ideal solution; its thin-to-medium style will keep you cool and comfy. And the attractive jasmine pattern adds a great, timeless look to the rest of your home decor.

Sunham Jasmine Floral 3-Piece Comforter Set, $30 (was $80) at Macy’s

“A bargain for a beautiful spring-and-summer lightweight comforter,” said one shopper. “The floral print was just what I was looking for, with shades of seafoam green and blue… I have layered the comforter with a flat sheet and a cotton blanket. It is very soft — almost like T-shirt material. Overall, I’m very happy with my purchase.”

Related: Amazon is selling a $31 lilac-scented Yankee Candle for $15, and shoppers say it ‘smells amazing’

“A really extraordinary value and an attractive comforter with a nice color mix and pattern,” another reviewer wrote. “Ordered the full queen, and it fits a queen nicely with about an eight-inch overhang on each side. Would buy again.”

If your bedroom is in need of some new color — or a serious upgrade in comfort — save $50 on the Sunham Jasmine Floral 3-Piece Comforter Set at Macy’s, and make bedtime something you’ll look forward to again.