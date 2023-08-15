EA Play members who like American football will be pleased to know they can now try Madden NFL 24 for 10 hours.

Not only can you try it out, but you can also earn member-only rewards, including a special Welcome Pack for Madden Ultimate Team, featuring four Elite Players, as well as recurring Ultimate Packs throughout the season.

Madden NFL 24 launch trailer.

Separately, EA Play Pro members can kickstart the Madden season with unlimited access to the Madden NFL 24 EA Play Pro Edition. This offers EA Play Pro PC members in-game items, including NFL Marble Bills Gear, Josh Allen Elite Player Item, 500 Madden Points with monthly login from August 2023 to July 2024, and much more.

With EA Play Pro, players get all kinds of benefits; not only do they get unlimited access to select new EA Games, like Madden NFL 24 on PC, but they can also access a library of premium versions of some of EA games such as Wild Hearts, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and all sorts of other games.

Plus, both EA Play and EA Play Pro members save 10% on their purchases and earn monthly rewards for several games.

EA Play is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox and is also part of Game Pass Ultimate.

Players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC will experience more realism through the next evolution of FieldSENSE, and the debut of SAPIEN Technology, which makes characters more human and anatomically correct.

Madden NFL 24 was released today, August 15.