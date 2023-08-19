



Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.

Madewell and Ford have unexpectedly linked up to create a must-see collection for men in time for fall. On August 18, the two brands launched a limited-edition run of apparel and accessories rooted in denim culture that celebrates the Baja California Brocno racers of the 1970s.

This collaboration comes at a time in men’s fashion when ‘70s retro style is widely celebrated, with today’s brands recycling trends like knit fabrics, bold stripes, and geometric prints among others. While these sorts of trends center more around a posh aesthetic, the racing scene of the time was all about grit, finesse, and, dare we say, being built Ford tough.

Instead, the Madewell Men’s x Ford lineup highlights the Ford Bronco’s iconic rise to glory through a seven-piece collection that features a men’s denim jacket, jeans, a work shirt, graphic t-shirts, a classic trucker hat, and a leather key fob. The collection screams “mustache and a Bud,” but for us, that’s exactly what we’d expect from a classic Ford Bronco.

The collection is available to shop right now on Madewell.com, but these pieces are sure to go quickly. Here are the coolest ones to grab while they’re still around, so start your engines.

Madewell x Ford Denim Jacket, $145 at Madewell

Courtesy of Madewell, Ford

The Madewell x Ford Denim Jacket was designed in what the brands call “Bronco” wash. The full-zip jacket features a retro-inspired custom Ford chest patch, tilted patch pockets, and a tan corduroy contrast collar. This will be the first piece to sell out, guaranteed. It exudes “tough guy who works at the gas station,” but in the best way possible.

[$145; madewell.com]

Madewell x Ford Work Shirt, $110 at Madewell

Courtesy of Madewell, Ford

A classic Madewell denim work shirt crossed with Ford’s vintage script equals one of the coolest retro-inspired shirts for the upcoming season. With a garment-dyed finish, the double patch pocket shirt features the phrase “Ford Motor Company” embroidered across the back. There’s something so Western about this shirt without it being a Western shirt that makes you want to crawl into a vintage truck and blast some Waylon Jennings.

[$110; madewell.com]

Madewell x Ford 1991 Straight-Leg Jeans, $138 at Madewell

Courtesy of Madewell, Ford

Some guys are really into the rear logo patches on their jeans, and this collab’s 1991 Straight-Leg Jeans have one to show off. On the back of these jeans is a custom Madewell x Ford rear patch that’s likely the coolest piece in the collection. The well-faded wash of the jeans is just shy of acid wash, but it’s an inviting color that wears very well next to a Ford vehicle — or anywhere else.

[$138; madewell.com]

Madewell x Ford Allday Tee, $45 at Madewell

Courtesy of Madewell, Ford

Graphic tees are back in a huge way, but the best ones are not overstated. The Madewell x Ford Allday Tee is a great off-white base with neutral army green graphics on the chest and across the back. The chest and back feature the iconic Ford Bronco with a distressed, vintage effect sweeping the graphic.

[$45; madewell.com]

Madewell x Ford Trucker Hat, $45 at Madewell

Courtesy of Madewell, Ford

It’s not your Pappy’s crusty old cap, but it’s just as badass. Madewell and Ford put together this classic trucker hat in the official “Ford Blue” colorway, which is as iconic as it is versatile. This has the potential to become an everyday runnin’ around hat thanks to a very neutral blue tone and the subdued Ford script logo.

[$45; madewell.com]

Also From the Madewell x Ford Collection and Still In-Stock:

The Madewell x Ford Allday Tee in Black Coal, $45 at Madewell

Madewell x Ford Leather Key Fob, $19 at Madewell

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

This story originally appeared on Parade.