Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed grief over the loss of 12 lives in the Mandsaur accident and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.The speeding van plunged into the well after hitting a bike in the Mandsaur district on Sunday, leaving 12 persons, including a biker and a rescuer, dead, police have said.

In a post on X, the CM Yadav announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to those seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 each to those with minor injuries, from the CM’s discretionary fund.