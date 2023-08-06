Recipe for Madras style prawn biryani made with easy ingredients available at home. Recipe with video.

This recipe will guide you through making a delicious Madras-style prawn biryani using easily accessible ingredients from your pantry. It’s perfect for a lunch box or a laid-back Sunday lunch. A side of plain cucumber raita complements this dish perfectly. Give it a try at home!

In traditional Madras style biryani, whole spices are used. I have used garam masala instead of whole spices.

This biryani has a total of 15 ingredients and one of the easiest to make.

Here is the video of how to make Madras Style Prawn Biryani Recipe | Easy One Pot Prawn Biryani Recipe

