Recipe for Madras style prawn biryani made with easy ingredients available at home. Recipe with video.
This recipe will guide you through making a delicious Madras-style prawn biryani using easily accessible ingredients from your pantry. It’s perfect for a lunch box or a laid-back Sunday lunch. A side of plain cucumber raita complements this dish perfectly. Give it a try at home!
In traditional Madras style biryani, whole spices are used. I have used garam masala instead of whole spices.
This biryani has a total of 15 ingredients and one of the easiest to make.
Here is the video of how to make Madras Style Prawn Biryani Recipe | Easy One Pot Prawn Biryani Recipe
1.5 cups basmati rice
250 grams cleaned prawns
4 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 cup onions, sliced
2 teaspoons Kashmiri chilli powder
3 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves
3 tablespoons chopped mint leaves
3 green chillies
1.5 tablespoons ginger garlic paste
2 tomatoes, chopped
1.25 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder
3 tablespoons plain curd (yogurt)
3 cups hot water
1/2 of a lime, juiced
Begin by washing the basmati rice and soaking it in water just before you start cooking.
Clean and devein the prawns, and set them aside.
Heat vegetable oil in a pan and add the sliced onions. Sauté the onions until they turn nice and brown. This step is crucial as it adds flavor to the biryani.
Stir in the Kashmiri red chilli powder. This will impart a beautiful color to the biryani. Add the chopped coriander leaves, mint leaves, and whole green chillies. Sauté for a few seconds to release their aroma.
Now, add the ginger garlic paste, chopped tomatoes, salt, and garam masala powder. Mix everything well to combine. Add the plain curd and mix thoroughly. Cover the pan with a lid and let it simmer for a few minutes until the tomatoes become mushy.
Add the cleaned prawns and cook for a couple of minutes. Pour in the hot water and lime juice. Add the soaked and drained rice, and mix everything together. Let it come to a boil.
Cover the pan with a lid and cook for 5 minutes on medium flame. Open the lid and give it a gentle stir. Cover again and reduce the flame to low. Let it simmer for another 5 minutes on low flame.
Finally, switch off the flame and allow the biryani to rest for 20 minutes before opening the lid.
Serve and enjoy this flavorful Madras Style Prawn Biryani with your favorite accompaniments!
- Prep Time: 15m
- Cook Time: 30m
Keywords: Madras Style Prawn Biryani