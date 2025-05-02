Jack Draper made light work of Matteo Arnaldi at the Madrid Open on Thursday. Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Jack Draper’s promising career reached a new high on Thursday after his victory in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open ensured he will move into the top five of the world rankings for the first time.

The 23-year-old’s rapid development means he is the British first player to enter into the top five since Andy Murray and he did so via a 6-0, 6-4 thrashing of Matteo Arnaldi that took just one hour and 17 minutes.

Draper, who won the biggest tournament of his career at Indian Wells in March, will leapfrog Novak Djokovic in the rankings when they are made official on Monday.

The Brit took just 25 minutes to win the first set against Arnaldi before holding the world No. 66 at bay during a more competitive second.

Draper’s dominance was underlined by the fact he dropped just 10 points on serve and did not face a break point in the match.

Key tennis dates 2025 The most important tennis dates to put in your diary. Competition Schedule Winners Australian Open Jan. 6 – Jan. 27 Sinner, Keys French Open May 25 – June 8 Wimbledon June 22 – July 14 US Open Aug. 17 – Sep. 8

“I feel stronger every time I play,” Draper told Sky Sports.

“Against these guys I used to feel like I would be the one on the back foot, the one defending, so the next part of my game was getting capable physically to do the things I know I can do and bully these guys.

“I have been doing everything in all areas pretty well and am excited to keep on going. Hopefully it keeps coming together.

“You see guys like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have no fear and so I just want to go after it, I suppose.

“My forehand is doing a lot of damage and I want to keep it up.

“I know I can win any match and lose any match. I am fearful I could lose but that helps me compete the way I do.”

Draper will face Lorenzo Musetti in what will be the first clay-court semifinal of the Brit’s career.