Noni Madueke has left the Chelsea camp ahead of a proposed £50 million ($67.5m) transfer to Arsenal, sources told ESPN.

Madueke is set to undergo a medical on Saturday before completing a move to the north London side, sources added.

The 23-year-old has been involved with Chelsea at the Club World Cup and made two starts in their journey to Sunday’s final, where they face Paris Saint-Germain. He remained on the bench for their semifinal win over Fluminense.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca confirmed the potential move during a news conference later on Friday, saying that the club agreed to the transfer after it become clear that England Madueke wanted to move to the Emirates.

“I always say that if players want to leave, at the end it is difficult for the club and the manager,” Maresca said. “Noni decided he wants to leave. Nobody said he had to.

“Noni decided to leave, so if he is happy, we are happy.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a long-time admirer of the England international and Arsenal looked into his signing last summer. Despite Madueke’s best position being on the right wing, where Bukayo Saka plays, Arteta believes he can develop him into a great left winger.

Madueke, who joined Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven in 2023 in a €35m ($40.9m) deal, made 46 appearances for Chelsea last season. He scored 11 goals and registered five assists in all competitions, and started in their win over Real Betis in the Conference League final.

He is set to become Arsenal’s second signing from Chelsea this summer, following the arrival of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

