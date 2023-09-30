Ma$e has opened up about something fans have wondered about when it came to getting Cam’ron’s first record deal set up.

Cam’ron grilled Ma$e on the latest episode of It Is What It Is on Thursday (September 28) about why he took him to meet with The Notorious B.I.G. in the mid-90s for a deal instead of Diddy’s Bad Boy Records, where Ma$e called home at the time.

“When you had your record deal, why did you take me to Biggie Smalls and not Bad Boy,” Cam asked.

After a few moments to collect his emotions, Ma$e responded: “It’s almost gonna bring me to tears to say this. Being that I saw you as such a good friend, I wanted to put you with somebody I knew [would do right by you].”

The Dipset rapper thanked Ma$e for the loyalty over 25 years later. “Thank you man, I really appreciate that. I don’t want to get emotional in here.”

Ma$e continued: “I knew Biggie would do right by you. I thought he would do [the right thing].”

Cam’ron stopped the conversation to hold back the tears following the emotional moment: “I don’t got time to start crying in here, Murda.”

After meeting Biggie in the ’90s, Cam inked a deal with B.I.G. and Lance “Un” Rivera’s Undeas Recordings and Epic Records.

Killer Mike, Ebro Darden, DJ Premier and plenty of fans saluted Cam and Ma$e’s friendship which has seen plenty of turbulence over the decades.

“Beautiful Shit. Friendship Prevails and that is just beautiful,” Killer Mike wrote.

Ma$e and Diddy’s tug-of-war over finances related to their record deal and souring relationship have been well-documented over the years. However, Diddy revealed he returned the publishing of the Bad Boy Records family earlier this month and said he doesn’t have issues with Ma$e.

“There’s so many misconceptions that people think they know what’s going on,” Diddy said. “I didn’t have no problems with people. Me and Ma$e, we brothers. I got unconditional love for Ma$e.

“I don’t know if me and Ma$e will stop arguing, but I still love Ma$e. I give him thanks for really helping launch my career as an artist. [He] was there with me from the beginning.

“Me and Ma$e also spoke and it was just, like, real conversation because even if I don’t agree with Ma$e, he was a catalyst for me to look from within.”