Ma$e’s long-running battle with Diddy over the rights to his publishing has finally come to an end — according to Cam’ron, anyway.

On Wednesday (August 30), the Dipset rapper took to Instagram to congratulate his Harlem rap brethren for “[getting] his publishing back from Puff,” adding that he “just finished the paperwork” earlier this week and is now “getting his music back in order.”

In his post, Killa Cam also plugged his new mixtape The Lost Files, which he announced is dropping on September 8 — albeit without any Ma$e features.

“My n-gga murder had to sit this one out. He just got his publishing back from Puff. Just finished the paper work for that yesterday,” he wrote in the caption. “Congrats @rsvpmase while he getting his music back in order, I’m dumping my hard drive pause. The lost files vol 1. Sept 8.”

Cam’ron also shared a snippet of a new song from the project, which finds him flexing the success of his and Ma$e’s sports debate show It Is What It Is over a haunting beat that would’ve sounded at home on any mid-2000s Dipset mixtape.

“I turn your little princess into a happy ho/ ‘It Is What It Is,’ $30 million, el rápido!” he raps, before adding: “They threw us $3 million, man, I threw it back (huh?)/ They looked at me like I looked at Ma$e, ‘What we gon’ do with that?”

The Come Home With Me hitmaker also claims he once called off the dogs against DJ Khaled: “Old 40th, your g-pass is not that valid/ I swear to God I stopped my young boys from robbing DJ Khaled (another one)/ Cam did!”

Ma$e has long been vocal about his issues with Diddy, whose Bad Boy Records he was signed to in the late ’90s and early ’00s, but their dispute over his publishing came to a head in 2020 when the Harlem native put his former label boss on blast on social media.

In a scathing Instagram post, Murda Mase claimed Puff took advantage of him by giving him just $20,000 for his publishing rights when he first joined Bad Boy and later turned down his $2 million offer to buy back his catalog.

His outburst came after Diddy gave a lengthy speech at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala, in which he scolded the Recording Academy for not “respecting” Black Hip Hop and R&B artists.

“I heard u loud and clear when u said that u are now for the artist and to that my response is if u want to see change you can make a change today by starting with yourself,” Ma$e wrote.

“Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label.

“For example, u still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k. Which makes me never want to work w/ u as any artist wouldn’t after u know someone is robbing you & tarnishing your name when u don’t want to comply w/ his horrendous business model.”

He added: “I offered u 2m in cash just a few days ago to sell me back my publishing (as his biggest artist alive) that always show u respect for u giving me an opportunity at 19 yrs old. Your response was if I can match what the EUROPEAN GUY OFFER him that would be the only way I can get it back.

“Or else I can wait until I’m 50 years old and it will revert back to me from when I was 19 years old. You bought it for about 20k & I offered you 2m in cash. This is not black excellence at all.”

Despite his angry rant, Ma$e made light of his publishing dispute earlier this year after Cam’ron hinted at going into business with Diddy to bring It Is What It Is to his REVOLT empire.

“God pls tell @diddy bring the briefcase [briefcase emoji] cause I can’t swap this out for publishing @mr_camron [crying face emojis] [fire emoji] #ThrowInTheTowel #NoLol,” the former pastor joked in an Instagram comment underneath a photo of Cam and Puff linking up in Miami.