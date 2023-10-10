Ma$e has reflected on the night that The Notorious B.I.G. was killed, revealing he had an army of Bloods after him in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy.

The Harlem native was asked about Biggie’s death by Cam’ron on the latest episode of their sports talk show It Is What It Is, where he remembered being “trapped” in his hotel room in Los Angeles with roughly 70 gang members in the hallway outside.

Ma$e suspects they were “looking for more Bad Boy artists” to harm — or worse.

“I was in a hotel. I was actually in a hotel with a young lady,” he said. “I was trapped in the hotel. It was about, probably like, 70 or so Bloods in the hallway. I couldn’t even leave my room.”

He added: “After Big got killed, they were probably looking for more Bad Boy artists. And I couldn’t even leave the room ’til Gene Deal [Diddy’s former bodyguard] had to come get me.”

“Damn, that’s fucked up,” an unusually somber Cam’ron replied. “Sorry.”

“I was left in L.A. And from that day, I always said, ‘I’m outta here,’” Ma$e continued. “I was left! I came there with people; I ain’t leave with those people. You know how it goes. Find your way home.”

When asked how he was able to leave the hotel and make it back home safely, the Harlem World rapper replied: “To my recollection, I think we had to go to Vegas or something like that to get back to New York.”

The Notorious B.I.G. was killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles in the early hours of March 9, 1997. He was just 24 years old at the time.

The Brooklyn native was leaving a Soul Train Awards afterparty in a GMC Suburban with three others when a black Chevy Impala pulled up alongside it at a red light and opened fire. He was shot four times and rushed to the hospital by his entourage, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Biggie’s death has remained unsolved ever since, although conspiracy theories have long surrounded it.

Greg Kading, who was the lead detective of an interagency task force created in 2006 to investigate Biggie’s murder, believes that the gunman was Wardell “Poochie” Fouse, a Mob Piru Bloods member and Suge Knight associate. (Fouse was shot and killed himself in 2003.)

In the 2000s, Biggie’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles accusing corrupt LAPD officers of conspiring to kill the Ready To Die rapper and covering up evidence. It was eventually dismissed in 2010.

Biggie’s death came just six months after 2Pac was also killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in September 1996. That case took an unexpected turn last month when Duane “Keefe D” Davis was charged with his murder.

Authorities believe Davis, a former South Side Compton Crip, orchestrated ‘Pac’s killing as “retribution” for his nephew and fellow gang member Orlando Anderson, who was attacked by the Death Row rapper and his entourage inside the MGM Grand hours earlier.