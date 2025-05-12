COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Danish shipping group Maersk said on Monday that the agreement between China and the United States to introduce a 90-day pause on tariffs and reciprocal duties was a step in the right direction.

Shares in Maersk traded 12.9% higher at 0948 GMT.

“We hope it can lay the foundation for the parties to also reach a permanent deal that can create the long-term predictability our customers need,” the company said in an emailed statement.

“Right now, our customers have gotten 90 days of clarity with reduced tariffs, and we are working hard to help them make the best use of this window,” it added.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Breusch Rasmussen)