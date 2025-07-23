Maeve Kyle, Ireland’s first female track and field Olympian, has died at the age of 96, the Olympic Federation of Ireland said Wednesday.

Kyle, who also earned more than 50 caps for the Irish national hockey team, appeared in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, competing in the 100 and 200 meters, becoming the first Irishwoman to compete in the discipline at the Games.

“She competed at three consecutive Olympic Games … at a time when women had to overcome huge prejudice and when opportunities in international athletics were extremely limited,” the OFI said in a statement.

Kyle reached the semifinals in both the 400 and 800 at the Tokyo Olympics in 1964. She won bronze in the 400 at the European Indoor Athletics Championships two years later.

“We have lost a legend of Irish Olympic sport who rose to the top despite huge challenges in 1950s Ireland. She was an inspiration to us all,” said OFI president Lochlann Walsh.