Alana Lister’s sad decline has continued, with the reality TV star this week making a series of distressing posts on her Instagram.

It is just the latest in a long downward trajectory for the former Married At First Sight bride who was a school teacher before her reality TV debut in 2021.

Lister, 34, this week revealed shocking allegations of abuse involving advanced sonic and electromagnetic devices.

The posts have left fans and followers deeply concerned about her well-being.

In a lengthy and harrowing account, Alana described the horrific experiences she endured due to what she believes were targeted attacks using energy devices.

Alana Lister (pictured) has recently made a series of distressing posts on her Instagram

The former Married At First Sight bride, 34, revealed the shocking allegations of abuse involving advanced sonic and electromagnetic devices

Alana’s ordeal began with strange symptoms that she could not initially understand.

‘Some particularly horrific abuse I was subjected to was by the use of emf (Electric and magnetic fields), sonic or energy devices. At this stage, I couldn’t even leave my house any more and had to completely self-isolate for safety, but this was no escape,’ she wrote.

The star described becoming constantly nauseous and suffering from chronic headaches without knowing the cause.

She detailed how these devices were used on her while she was sleeping, causing her to wake up in the middle of the night with her skin burning, a severe headache, and a need to vomit.

In a lengthy and harrowing account, Alana described the horrific experiences she endured due to what she believes were targeted attacks using energy devices

‘Initially, these devices were being used on me while I was sleeping. I would wake in the middle of the nights screaming in pain, feeling my skin burning, only to notice my headache and need to spew,’ Alana explained.

As the abuse intensified, she began to notice it during the day as well.

‘There were high-pitched sounds coming from my walls that I couldn’t stop, and as these intensified, I could feel the heat and pressure building up inside my body to the point of my skin burning and the blood vessels in my eyeballs literally bursting,’ she recounted.

The star described becoming constantly nauseous and suffering from chronic headaches without knowing the cause

Alana then shared a screenshot from the Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) website with information about ‘directed energy devices’

The severity of the situation forced Alana to flee her home, seeking refuge in various hotels, but the torment followed her.

‘Once this happened, I had to flee my home… but this only continued to each hotel I went to. Now the sounds were constant and being used for sleep deprivation too. I still to this day have faint ringing in my ears at night as a result of this,’ she revealed.

Adding to her distress, Alana’s phone was bombarded with disturbing images and memes.

‘My phone was bombarded with images of people having their eyes taken out and memes of being ‘cooked’ and boiled alive. It was terrifying and I had no clue about this advanced tech so I couldn’t report it for risk of coming across as crazy,’ she shared.

Only after extensive research did Alana begin to understand what was happening, though she remains uncertain about the exact devices used.

Daily Mail Australia reached out to Alana for comment in relation to her Instagram stories, but she chose not to respond as she was ‘still healing’ from the incident.

What are directed energy devices? Directed energy weapons, known as the Active Denial System, are a new U.S. military technology that uses high-frequency electromagnetic rays to heat the skin, causing a painful burning sensation. These weapons are in development for crowd control and are being marketed to law enforcement and military agencies. They work by penetrating the skin up to 0.5mm deep, causing intense pain without permanent injury, though repeated or long-term exposure can increase the risk of injury. While the short-term effects are known, the long-term effects, such as skin burns and dermal damage, are still a concern. <!- – ad: https://mads.dailymail.co.uk/v8/us/tvshowbiz/none/article/other/mpu_factbox.html?id=mpu_factbox_1 – -> Advertisement

Sad decline

Alana Lister was born Sinead Chong, and went by this name throughout primary and high school, a source told Daily Mail Australia in 2021.

She was working as a school teacher when her big TV break came in the form of a season 8 role on Nine’s Married At First Sight.

Alana exchanged vows with construction estimator Jason Engler during the experiment, and brazenly praised his prowess in the bedroom on live TV.

During a commitment ceremony she shared very intimate details of their sex life, saying: ‘I really like when we have sex, he always makes sure I c*m as well.’

The shocking moment left her groom red-faced and stunned the other contestants, with Alana and Jason making it to Final Vows.

Lister was working as a school teacher when her big TV break came in the form of a season 8 role on Nine’s Married At First Sight

Life became more troublesome for Alana in 2022 when she began spending time in Los Angeles. Seen here in Los Angeles in 2022

Alana famously changed her mind on the spot and decided to stay with Jason, but the pair split before the reunion when a vile video of him surfaced making homophobic comments about bisexual groom Liam Cooper.

After her reality TV debut, for which she underwent a breast augmentation, Alana quickly joined adult subscription-based website OnlyFans.

She became one of the website’s biggest stars, at one point raking in a rumoured $30,000 per month from her racy content.

From then on, Alana was spotted diving deeper and deeper into seedy social circles, putting her wholesome past behind her and stripping down to very revealing outfits.

She once put on a busty display in a barely-there dress with a massive cutout across her taut belly as she attended a white-themed 18+ ‘party of the year’.

Hosted by YouTube star Jackson Doherty, it took place on the Gold Coast to celebrate New Year’s Eve in December of 2021 and included all types of saucy acts as guests dressed in their raunchiest outfits.

Posts made by the adult star while in the City of Angels show a scantily-clad Lister partying with multiple unidentified men

One post, made in August 2022, was captioned ‘CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP’. Lister seen here in New York in 2023

Earlier in the year Alana also did a stint as a ring girl at the Team Ellis celebrity boxing match, where Luke Packham faced off against Bachelorette alum Shannon Karaka before a massive Covid outbreak had Alana fearing for her health.

Life became more troublesome for Alana the following year when she began spending time in Los Angeles.

Posts made by the adult star while in the City of Angels show a scantily-clad Lister partying with multiple unidentified men.

One post, made in August 2022, was captioned ‘CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP’.

She also posted racy content created in Las Vegas, Nevada around that same time.

Shortly after, Alana found herself being harassed by a California-based stalker.

Back in October 2022, during the second week of the Californian music festival Coachella, Alana revealed she struck up a friendship with a man who managed to convince her he was a mind reader.

However, he was instead hacking into her social media accounts to track her every move.

Back in October 2022, during the second week of the Californian music festival Coachella , Alana revealed that she struck up a friendship with a man who managed to convince her that he was a mind reader

Alana explained how this man gradually took control of her life by hacking into her Instagram, Snapchat, emails, and iCloud, even blocking her US bank accounts so she couldn’t withdraw her cash.

‘He became possessive and controlling. He knew every single thing about me down to my exact location, every second of the day and every word that came out of my mouth or message I sent,’ she said.

‘This man told me he could read minds. Meanwhile, he had hacked/paid someone to hack my Insta, Snap, emails, my phone microphone, my sister’s puppy cam microphone, and my iCloud,’ Alana detailed.

She alleged the man hacked into her social media accounts to track her every move

‘When I left (Los Angeles) he blocked all my bank accounts and my phone account too and even blocked my gfs phone.

‘He told me he knew so much about me because he was a mind reader!’

Lister went on to explain that the man created multiple OnlyFans accounts to contact her, posing as a different fan every time.

Lister said as time went by he hacked into everything from her Instagram, Snapchat, emails and iCloud, and even managed to block her US bank accounts so she couldn’t withdraw her cash

‘One pretending he was psychic who was having visions about me,’ she said.

‘One a gay couple who just wanted me to find love and a random Aussie guy and his ‘friend’ asking me security questions like my first childhood pets name or the maiden name of my mother.

‘He made 10-15 different Instagram profiles and tagged me and my friends in hundreds and hundreds of memes daily reflecting anything I was doing or doing “wrong” he made around six different snap accounts with the same intention.’

Lister said the man ‘controlled everything she did for months’ .

Lister had been living in the US for several months where she was making content for her OnlyFans account

‘He actively deleted messages from my socials and messaging apps and I had to face his tyranny every time I tried to reach out to anyone. Because he always knew,’ she explained.

‘This has been happening to me for months and I can’t deal anymore. Thanks for listening to anyone that’s felt I’ve been acting weird lately. This isn’t even a fraction of the things I’ve been dealing with.’

Lister had been living in the US for several months where she was making content for her OnlyFans account.

She previously told Daily Mail Australia that she was raking in a fortune on the adults-only subscription site and that some men pay her to record personalised ‘penis humiliation’ videos

She previously told Daily Mail Australia that she was raking in a fortune on the adults-only subscription site and that some men pay her to record personalised ‘penis humiliation’ videos.

Alana, who has more than 3,000 subscribers on OnlyFans, said: ‘I’ve had a few people ask me to send them videos of me degrading their d**ks.’

While some men simply ask her to ‘rate’ their penises, others get off watching Alana make fun of the size and shape of their private parts.

‘I also get a lot of undies requests, too, people asking for used undies and socks,’ she added.