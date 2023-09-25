MARRIED At First Sight fans have lashed out at the show’s experts for matching a DJ partyboy with a religious bride who is in bed by 11pm.

Viewers of the E4 reality show watched in horror on Monday night as Porscha, 35, was seen tying the knot with Terence, 40.

5 Married At First Sight fans have slammed the latest pairing on the show

5 Terence is a partyboy DJ while his bride Porscha stays home at night and reads the bible Credit: E4

Although they initially appeared to be a good match, the newlyweds soon clashed on their opposing lifestyles.

Terence admitted to Porscha’s bridesmaid and pal: “I live in Reading but I’m in London most weekends DJing and stuff like that.”

She asked: “What time do you come home?”

Terence, a dad-of-three, replied: “Sometimes four in the morning, five in the morning.”

He then told the cameras: “Porscha’s not a party girl, she’s sleeping by 11 o’clock. I’m thinking, ‘Is this really going to work?'”

Porscha, meanwhile, was seen asking Terence’s mate: “Do you think it will bother him that I don’t like going out?”

Shocked, he replied: “But you don’t go out at all?” Porscha shook her head.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, fans were quick to slam show experts Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas for the pairing.

One viewer complained: “The experts seeing a traditional religious homebody who’s been cheated on and a cheating party boy DJ with 3 kids.”

Another ranted: “The experts don’t have a clue.

“Matching a 40 year old ‘DJ’ and party boy with a woman who wants a conservative quiet family style relationship…they don’t have a clue what they’re doing.”

A third joined in the furore, saying: “Why oh why would they put a homebody and a party raver DJ together and call it a match”

And a fourth said: “These experts are wicked.

“Why would they match Porsha with Terence knowing he loves to party and she loves to bible study and sleep by 11pm?!”

Porscha, who has a three-year-old son, was one of two new brides to tie the knot on Monday night’s Married At First Sight UK on E4.

Telling the cameras about herself, the executive assistant explained that she was a tearaway party girl in her younger years before finding God.

She said: “My relationship with Jesus and God is so important to me.

“I know who I am without him and I don’t ever want to be that person again. That person was not happy.

“Just after uni I was drinking a lot and then there was a point where God spoke to me and I decided to give my life to Christ.

“I stopped going clubbing, no more Chinawhite’s for me. And I gave up drinking.

“I loved being at home and spent more time with my family.”

Terence, meanwhile, was seen jumping on a table with a microphone inside a heaving night club and cheering the crowd on.

He said: “I host and DJ at different events. When you go to the nightclub and here ‘olli olli olli’ I’m that guy right there.”

5 Porscha and Terence were seen getting married in Monday night’s MAFS UK Credit: E4

5 But even Terence was left questioning their pairing after learning about his bride