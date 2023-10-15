MARRIED At First Sight UK’s Shona Manderson made her first public appearance after leaving the hit show earlier this week.

The 31-year-old was spotted on her way to a bar in Manchester with former MAFS UK cast member Sophie Brown.

6 Shona ditched BRad on the show last week

Shona flaunted her physique in a black dress featuring a stylish low-cut cowl neck and a side slit.

She complemented the outfit with nude studded heels and a small black handbag.

The star seemed to be in high spirits in contrast from her previous more somber demeanour in episodes of the E4 dating series.

She appeared on the popular show just last month and was matched with 27-year-old Brad Skelly.

Their marriage was swiftly labeled as ‘unhealthy’ when the show’s experts highlighted their dynamic as a ‘teacher-student relationship.’

Viewers, as well as fellow contestants felt that Shona didn’t have a voice and that Brad was ‘controlling’.

One fan took to X, formerly Twitter, and said: “I am 5 episodes behind, but damn Shona is so silly and obsessed. And Brad is such a toxic dude.”

Another wrote: “Shona using words like she didn’t feel safe, she started questioning herself, said she feels sad and belittled. Huge red flags.

“Brad likes his own way and is controlling and the minute she questioned his behaviour he’s kicked off. So the experts had to get him out.”

The distressing scenes on the show caused domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid to speak out about Brad’s behaviour.

The program, which aired in September of this year, commenced filming closer to last year.

Brad has since begun a relationship with Hollie Baldwin, 25.

Married at First Sight is a reality TV show where couples, who have never met before, get legally married as soon as they meet for the first time, and their journey as newlyweds is documented.

