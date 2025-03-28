A once-loyal Donald Trump voter is facing an unexpected reality; she is losing her job as a result of policies implemented by the same administration she supported.

As the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cuts federal jobs, many MAGA supporters are experiencing the consequences firsthand. Some people are now questioning their support for Trump.

Despite voting for Donald Trump, she now regrets her decision, as thousands of government employees, many of whom are MAGA supporters, have been laid off.

Why were government employees fired?

Following DOGE Cuts, a self-described “MAGA junkie” who was let go by the Trump administration from her position at the Treasury Department’s Bureau of Fiscal Service has expressed regret over her vote for the Republican nominee for president, as per a report by Newsweek.

Elon Musk, a close ally and major campaign donor, was appointed head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) by President Donald Trump following his victorious return to the White House. Besides firing thousands of federal employees, some of whom were still on their one-year probationary period, DOGE promptly took action to reduce government spending.

Did Donald Trump voters lose their jobs too?

However, according to numerous reports, many of the people who were fired were Trump supporters, which could harm Republicans’ chances in the 2026 midterm elections and again in 2028.

Things You Should Know:



Jennifer Piggott told CNN that even though she had received the “highest rating” possible during her most recent review on January 31, she was among 125 probationary Bureau of Fiscal Service employees who were fired in February for allegedly performing poorly.

Piggott responded, “Yes, I do regret voting for Trump,” when asked if this was the case. “It just doesn’t make sense to me to cut the working-class Americans’ knees off. I had higher expectations for President Donald Trump,” as quoted in a report by Newsweek.

Piggott told CNN that since speaking out publicly, she has been threatened with death and had her home egged. She also showed CNN the Trump campaign flag she had removed from outside her home after the firing.

After being fired, another former Bureau of Fiscal Service employee, who wished to remain anonymous and refused to reveal her identity on camera out of concern for her safety, said she was also reconsidering her decision to vote for Trump.

Will the Supreme Court get involved?

U.S. District Judge William Alsup issued a preliminary injunction on March 14 mandating that the Trump administration rehire over 17,000 probationary employees it had terminated. Although the case could still be appealed to the Supreme Court, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decided not to halt Alsup’s decision.

After being fired, Jennifer Piggott, a former employee of the Bureau of Fiscal Services, expressed her shock and embarrassment. She also said she wasn’t sure she would still back Trump if she knew what would happen.

District Judge Alsup was defended by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who argued that it is unconstitutional for one judge to take over the Executive Branch’s hiring and firing authority.

The Supreme Court may now hear the case regarding the Trump administration’s authority to fire thousands of probationary employees. Despite having a conservative majority of 6-3, the High Court has already decided against the administration in cases involving its authority to freeze billions of dollars worth of foreign aid spending and dismiss the head of a watchdog office.

FAQs

Why have Donald Trump voters lost their jobs?

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) eliminated thousands of federal positions, including many held by Trump supporters. Despite receiving positive performance reviews, some employees were laid off as part of a larger effort to cut government spending.

Will the fired employees get their jobs back?

A judge ruled that 17,000 employees must be rehired, but the Trump administration is challenging the decision. The case may now proceed to the Supreme Court.

