After an all-night session, the small GOP majority in the U.S. House of Representatives passed President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” early Thursday morning, May 22.

It was a close vote, 215-214, that came down along party lines. Most House Republicans voted “yes,” but their were a few GOP defectors — including Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) and Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio). House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Harris (R-Maryland) voted “present.”

While many Democrats are complaining that the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 contains draconian cuts to safety-net programs, Massie and Harris are among the hardcore budget hawks who believe the bill doesn’t do enough cutting.

The passing of the bill received immediate reactions on MSNBC.

“Way Too Early” host Ali Vitali stressed that the bill will undergo some changes when it gets to the U.S. Senate for consideration, telling her MSNBC colleagues, “This was a hard-fought battle…. But the only constant is change, and this bill is going to see a lot of it.”

MSNBC pundit and former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri) offered scathing criticism of the bill on “Morning Joe,” describing it as a “deficit-inducing, hurting-poor-people bill.”

McCaskill complained, “It adds so much to the deficit…. This was done in the dark of night.”

On “Morning Joe,” Democratic investor and Steve Rattner warned that that the “highly regressive bill that favors the wealthy” will “reverse ten years of progress” with health care and cause millions of Americans to lose their health insurance.

The passing of the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 in the U.S. House is also receiving a lot of reactions on X, formerly Twitter.

KrassenCast’s Brian Krassenstein tweeted, “BREAKING: The GOP-led House just passed the Big Beautiful Bill in a 215-214 vote. It will defund Medicaid and Medicair while decreasing taxes mainly for the uber wealthy and corporations. It will also expand our deficit and increase our national debt by trillions of dollars. So much for DOGE.”

Liberal Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) wrote, “Understand this: Republicans in Congress want to rip health care away from babies, new mamas, and seniors in nursing homes to help billionaires buy more yachts.”

Political activist and singer/songwriter Bill Madden posted, “The House has passed Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill.’ Medicaid, Medicare and SNAP are being cut. Nearly 14 million men, women and children have been told to go f— themselves by Trump and Republicans for no other reason than to reward billionaires with tax breaks. It’s a sad day.”

X user Art Candee wrote, “Republicans in the House passed ‘the big, beautiful bill.’ MAGA can’t blame Democrats when everything goes sideways. They can blame this guy: Donald Trump.”

Understanding Congress’ Kevin R. Kosar argued, “MAGA Bros: Congressmen need to read bills before they pass them. No more omnibus legislating in the dark of night! MAGA Bros: The one, big, beautiful bill passed. Woo-hoo!”

Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wisconsin), who voted against the bill, posted, “From the middle of the night to the wee hours of the morning, Republicans are defending their ‘big beautiful bill.’ Democrats won’t let them quietly pass legislation that would force children to go hungry, cut millions of people’s health care, and add trillions to the debt.”

Progressive YouTuber David Pakman tweeted, “At 4am, House Republicans passed Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ by one vote. They chanted ‘USA, USA!’ while slashing Medicaid, food stamps, and green energy, and handing out billions in tax cuts. It’s a MAGA fever dream.”

Science writer Dr. Carolyn Barber lamented, “BREAKING: The House just passed Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’: massive tax breaks for the rich, billions for border crackdowns — and brutal cuts to Medicaid, food aid, education, and clean energy. Millions will lose health coverage. Deficits will soar. ‘This bill is a debt bomb ticking.'”

