Before taking office, President Trump promised to release the FBI’s files on disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Now he is urging his supporters to stop talking about Epstein. We discuss what the backlash means for Trump, for MAGA, and for the future of the Republican party.

This episode: senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, political correspondent Stephen Fowler, and senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

